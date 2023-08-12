The other day, former Seattle City Councilmember Sally Bagshaw was walking downtown, near where she lives along First Avenue, when she noticed a man had fallen out of his wheelchair onto the sidewalk.

“I could see immediately he was in trouble,” she says. “He had peed and pooped on himself and was lying in a contorted position. His feet were swollen. He appeared to be passed out and people were taking a wide path around him on the sidewalk.”

She thought: I should call for help. But where?

This is a dilemma experienced by thousands of Seattleites and visitors every day. It’s rare to pass through parts of downtown, Pioneer Square or other neighborhoods without encountering human souls on the sidewalks in various states of distress. As well as confronting your own inevitable decision point: Should I do something, or walk on by?

Bagshaw didn’t see a need to call police because there was no crime involved. She tried calling the crisis line at a nearby homeless shelter. It was Sunday and she got a recording.

Thirty minutes later, when she was coming back from an errand, the man was awake. His name was “Alvin.” People had been bringing him bottles of water. He hadn’t moved, though, and Bagshaw could now see a trail of pee heading away from him across the sidewalk.

She decided to call 911. Seattle’s dispatch center has gotten nearly 8,000 such “person in crisis” calls through the first half of 2023 — the most for six months since the city began keeping track. So lots of people are not just walking on by.

Advertising

Alvin said he didn’t want to go to the hospital. The dispatcher said in that case, no help would be sent, according to Bagshaw. She asked about Health One, the paramedic street-crisis service that she helped create when she was on the council in 2019. It isn’t available on weekends.

So no 911. Bagshaw considered calling 211, the county crisis hotline, but it’s also not open on weekends, according to its website. She pondered calling the 988 crisis line, though that’s supposed to be more for people who are suicidal or having a breakdown.

Alvin continued to lie on the sidewalk in his own waste, tourists stepping around. Bagshaw went up to her apartment and got him milk and a carrot that he had asked for. Alvin’s options were narrowing fast. She started blasting out requests to anybody she could think of from her contacts list accumulated during decades of civic work — including a time heading the city’s human services and homelessness committee.

She hit up the city and the Fire Department — no answer on a Sunday. She’s on the board of the Metropolitan Improvement District, the downtown security team, which will clean up but isn’t really in the medical or social work business. She called nonprofits.

She also pinged Scott Chin, the former Microsoftie and World Vision executive who now heads Union Gospel Mission. The nonprofit had created its own street outreach team to fill a void in government services. He put Bagshaw in touch .

Six hours had now gone by. Alvin was still lying on the sidewalk next to his wheelchair.

Advertising

“Imagine if you’re a visitor from out of town,” Bagshaw remembers thinking. “Who would they call? What would they do?”

The city acknowledges there’s a yawning gap. If Alvin had been a victim of a crime, police would come (theoretically). If he’d been plainly injured, paramedics would come. But down and helpless, there’s sometimes no one to come — especially on weekends or off hours.

City Hall says it has plans in October to stand up a new “dual dispatch” team of mental health workers and cops. It’s aimed at in-between cases like Alvin’s.

“This is a hole that’s been missing,” said former Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell at a City Council meeting this summer, making the case for the new team.

The team is a $1.5 million pilot, and it also will start with limited hours. A city official told Bagshaw it could be some time before the new public safety department, called Civilian Assisted Response and Engagement, might be there to show up to a call on a Sunday. For the next Alvin.

“Alvin’s condition is exactly what the CARE team could respond to in the future,” the official wrote hopefully.

Advertising

“I’m just left flummoxed,” Bagshaw told me. “We’ve got all these governmental operations funded to handle homelessness, and there’s still nobody to call.”

As evening came on, Union Gospel’s outreach team arrived. Alvin agreed to go to its shelter in Pioneer Square (not everyone does, as it’s religiously based).

“He took a very long happy shower, got clean clothes on and now tucked in a real bed,” texted Darren Cave, of Union Gospel’s street rescue. “I think he started snoring once his head landed on his pillow :). He is a very kind gentle soul of a man.”

“We taxpayers are funding the city, the county, and the Regional Homelessness Authority, yet only Union Gospel Mission — who takes NO government money — responded on a Sunday,” Bagshaw later wrote to city officials. She suggests expanding the Fire Department’s Health One street crisis vans to weekends and evenings, at a minimum.

Seattle is an odd blend of compassion and indifference. The record number of calls to the 911 center is one data point showing that people do care. (Try not to get discouraged — keep calling!)

Yet for years our city has run a system that also looks the other way as people lie in affliction on sidewalks. It took more than six hours for even a former City Council member, in government service for three decades, to get anyone to pick up.

Sorry, Alvin. We’re more than seven years into a declared homelessness emergency. Your story is proof we’re still not acting like it.