Local NewsPhotography Even 'Hammering Man' gets cold feet as winter approaches Originally published December 13, 2019 at 4:08 pm It's definitely a case of "knit bombing" guerrilla art, with leggings attached to the city-owned sculpture "Hammering Man" by Jonathan Borofsky in front of the Seattle Art Museum. The attachments were discovered last week. The city was notified and approved them staying as long as SAM conservators felt it wouldn't do any damage. They'll stay up for the cold weather and be removed after the holidays.(Alan Berner / The Seattle Times) The attachments were discovered last week. They'll stay up for the cold weather and be removed after the holidays. By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer
