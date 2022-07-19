A Level 3 evacuation alert — which means “leave now” — was issued Monday for several areas near Chelan because of a wildfire, according to Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM).

The Stayman Flats Fire grew from 35 to 750 acres within four hours Monday, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The “leave now” alert was issued for the east side of Highway 97A from the Knapps Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road and Hawks Ridge Road.

The Level 3 alert was also issued for one address on Stayman Flats Road, though officials said late Monday night that would be downgraded to a Level 1, which means “get ready and stay alert.”

“We are working on setting up an emergency shelter for those who may need it. More details to come on that. Keep your fingers crossed this wind dies down when the sun goes down!,” the emergency management agency said on Facebook.

#StaymanFlatsFire is currently at 750 acres, zero percent contained, burning in grass and shrubs. Additional resources have been deployed. https://t.co/E6AmlnJjGC — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 19, 2022

All evacuation levels will be reviewed Tuesday morning, CCEM said.

A standby emergency shelter was set up at Chelan High School, CCEM said Monday night. People who need assistance should call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 as it is not a drop-in shelter, the county said. The shelter will be open on an as-needed basis.