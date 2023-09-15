Pierce County issued a Level 3, or “Go Now,” evacuation order in south Pierce County as crews battled a 5-acre brush fire Friday afternoon. The fire was contained about 2 p.m.

South Pierce Fire and Rescue was on scene with the Washington Department of Natural Resources and Graham Fire and Rescue near the 9900 block of 352nd Street East.

The evacuation order is in effect for a 1-mile radius in the area of the fire and a Level 2, or “Be Set,” evacuation order is in place for an additional mile radius around the fire.

The Lacamas Community Center is available as shelter for people evacuating, according to Pierce County.

DNR provided air support and bulldozing and excavator equipment and two crews from the Cedar Creek Corrections Center, DNR spokesperson Jessa Lewis said.

The fire started on private land in a cleared area with slash piles but winds pushed the fire toward a wooded portion to the north west, said Pierce Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Todd Wernet. An investigation is ongoing but officials suspect a burn occurred on the land despite an active burn ban, he said.

The area is rural and sparsely populated. There were no injuries and no structures affected, Wernet said.

Firefighters will monitor the area throughout the night, Lewis said.

“We are still under fire threat well through September and the first of October because there’s no real large amounts of rain in the forecast, so just one little fire could take off,” Wernet said.