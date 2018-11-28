Army Sgt. 1st class Eric Michael Emond, 39, from Brush Prairie, Washington, died from his injuries after his vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in Ghazni province in central Afghanistan.

A soldier from Washington was one of the three U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan on Tuesday, marking the second fatality of a soldier from the state in less than a week, according to the Department of Defense.

Army Sgt. 1st class Eric Michael Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, near Vancouver in Clark County, died from his injuries after his vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in Ghazni province in central Afghanistan. Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, 29, of Lexington, Virginia, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, also died.

The Defense Department reported the death of Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso of Leavenworth in Afghanistan on Saturday. Jasso was likely shot accidentally by Afghan troops working with the U.S. military, a division of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization said.

This story will be updated.