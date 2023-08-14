This year, the chickens have really come home to roost on climate change.

A complete list of the “record-breaking” and “unprecedented” climate change-driven events this year would take the rest of this column, but in just one example, last week’s catastrophic fire on drought-stressed Maui shocked the country. The toll is still being calculated, but the disaster killed dozens and left a cultural treasure in ashes.

Seattle, with our mild climate and verdant landscape, might seem insulated from some climate change impacts, but we are not.

The climate science research organization Climate Central found that of the 44 cities they analyzed, Seattle ranked in the top 5 for increased heat. Half of the city faces an “urban heat island” effect, or temperatures 8 degrees higher than found outside the city.

It is with this urgency in mind that there was fierce debate over new proposed Seattle tree regulations, called by proponents the “tree protection ordinance.” This measure, which passed the City Council 6-1 in May, overhauled the existing tree ordinance and, according to proponents, would cover up to 175,000 trees, far greater than the 17,700 under the existing ordinance.

But as with everything, the devil is in the details.

Councilmember Alex Pedersen, who was the lone vote against the ordinance, called it a “death sentence for hundreds of trees throughout our city” and a “profits protection bill,” according to coverage by Seattle Times reporter Amanda Zhou.

Similar to Seattle’s highly controversial Mandatory Housing Affordability program, which requires developers to either set aside a percentage of units for affordable housing or pay into a fund to support it, the tree ordinance has an equity layaway feature.

Under the MHA today, a majority of developers opt to put money into the MHA fund versus set aside units for affordable housing, raising the question of whether the same thing will happen with the tree ordinance.

According to the city, the new tree rules state that if a property owner wants to remove a tree over a particular size, they can either replant one or pay into the “One Seattle Tree” fund, which will be targeted to build tree canopy in communities in “historically underserved areas of the city.”

That focus reflects the widening gap between the need for more tree canopy in marginalized communities and the higher rate of tree canopy loss in those areas. The city’s 2021 tree canopy assessment found that the most disadvantaged areas had 27% smaller tree canopy than the most advantaged and also were losing ground at a faster rate.

Citywide, in 2007, long before the reality of climate change was on our doorstep, Seattle set a target of 30% tree canopy by 2037, but instead of getting closer, we are actually going backward — seeing a net loss of 255 acres of canopy between 2016 and 2021. Trees serve as a kind of natural air conditioner, and can lower temperatures by 10 degrees, in addition to a multitude of other environmental benefits.

Tony neighborhoods like Laurelhurst and the west side of Magnolia protect their already abundant trees and single-family homes through restricted zoning and few multiuse developments. But Rainier Valley, where I live, has block after block of huge multiuse apartment developments that allow little room for these promised trees from the One Seattle Tree fund.

Despite how developers might want to frame it, it is a false dichotomy to suggest we can either have equitable tree distribution or affordable housing. We can have both, but not if the most advantaged communities with their ample tree cover continue to support policies that concentrate all that is paved and built within already marginalized communities.

The tree ordinance was supported by many groups, but the Beacon Hill Council was one of the groups — the Urban Forestry Commission was another — urging a delay in voting so the proposal could be more deeply reviewed and aligned with the city’s Green New Deal ordinance as well as the state’s so-called middle housing bill to allow more duplexes and fourplexes.

Maria Batayola, the Beacon Hill Council chair, said when we talk about housing, we need to consider healthy housing. “You cannot be healthy if you don’t have trees, if you can’t be protected from climate, and be protected from fundamental respiratory issues and so on,” she said.

I hope I am wrong and that this tree ordinance will have both the carrots and sticks needed to ensure equitable tree canopy in the city, but the recent experience of one special tree in North Seattle is another cautionary tale.

In a story seen around the world, a tree dubbed “Luma” and designated by the Snoqualmie Tribe as a culturally modified cedar in the Wedgwood neighborhood was officially saved from the ax after weeks of protest by activists. Now, they are working to protect “Doug,” a fir in the Maple Leaf neighborhood.

Luma was slated to be cut down before the tree ordinance passed, but it’s unclear how the fir fits into the new rules. It’s almost certain that without the vigilance of activists, Luma would have been turned into wood chips by now.

In his book, “The Heat Will Kill You First,” author Jeff Goodell looks at the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave and argues that racism and inequality are at the center of the U.S. failure to effectively tackle climate change. Those who experience the greatest harm from heat, he says, are people who are seen as “expendable” — farmworkers, unhoused people and other low-income people.

He wrote that without action, some cities are heading toward “temperature apartheid, where some people chill in a bubble of cool and others simmer in debilitating heat.”

We must do whatever we can to prevent that from coming to pass.