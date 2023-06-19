A water storage pond, piped canals, drip irrigation and micro sprinklers are tools Prosser farmer Jim Willard uses to make the most of his annual water allocation.

“I’ve been upgrading, making the farm system more efficient,” Willard said. “It’s been an ongoing project.”

This season those tools are particularly important as the Yakima Basin is facing a short water year. Junior water rights holders, including Willard, recently had their water allocation cut to 73% of a full supply.

Junior water rights are those that date from May 10, 1905, forward, and are secondary to those established before that.

“It’s going to be a tight year. We’re going to work hard to run with water but I don’t see it critical yet,” Willard said.

Agriculture is the single largest segment of Yakima County’s economy, and less water could mean reductions in crops, labor, retail sales and the revenue that comes from it.

Advertising

An unseasonably hot and dry May exacerbated mountain snow runoff, forcing irrigation districts to tap reservoirs much earlier than normal.

Now, state officials are discussing whether the water shortage is significant enough to declare a drought, a move that would expedite water right permitting and provide state aid for water needs, including boosting stream flows for fish.

“Yes, the need for a drought declaration is under consideration,” said Jeff Marti, water resource planner with the state Department of Ecology.

A dry year

Water experts knew the basin was headed for a short water year, but not as short as it turned out to be.

After seeing the months of January through April prove the driest on record, the basin still boasted enough water to provide junior water rights holders 86% of their full allocation. That wasn’t too bad, though some rationing would be required.

But that changed when May arrived and it wasn’t fully realized until June, when Ecology issued a report showing a drastic decline in the water supply.

Advertising

The unseasonably hot and dry May had burned much of the water supply and cut water allocations for junior water rights holders to 77% of full supply. Two weeks later, it was cut again to 73%, where it now stands.

It was the warmest May since 1895 (tied in 1958) and record snowmelt was recorded in many places, Marti said.

“Consequently, forecasts indicate that many of our rivers are going to be really stressed for the next few months,” he said. “We are going into the climatologically dry time of the year already dry. Many rivers are running very low for this time of year.”

Receiving notice in June left little to no time for farmers to seek water allocations from other farmers who might have opted to leave some fields fallow and lease out water.

In years past, hay and alfalfa farmers would do that, said Willard in Prosser.

With those crops yielding higher prices this year, chances are slimmer for farmers to leave fields fallow in exchange for water leases, he said.

Advertising

“It’s a change in cropping patterns and it’s a change in the economy,” Willard said.

“High conservation mode”

“When water reports come up shy, everyone gets into high conservation mode,” Willard said.

One recent morning, he stood next to his holding pond. There, he can store up to 2 acre-feet of water — enough to cover an acre with 2 feet of water.

That’s where water from the Roza Irrigation District is delivered to his farm. From there, the water travels through his pipes to vineyards and orchards with some landing in his holding pond.

The pond allows him more control over how he waters each day. For example, he can store what he doesn’t use on a light watering day and tap the pond on a heavy watering day.

“It makes the whole farm more efficient,” Willard said.

Nearby are three large filters, which remove gravel or other particles that might clog micro-sprinklers.

Sponsored

Willard began installing the water conservation infrastructure in 1994. “I’ve been adding to it ever since,” he said.

Willard’s efforts tie into the work that’s been unfolding in the Roza district for years. The district serves 72,000 acres of junior water rights.

The district has made $88 million in water conservation upgrades over the years. Canals have been lined and metered, and automated check structures to operate the canal at low flows have been installed as well as re-regulation reservoirs to capture operational spills.

Farmers in the district have funded about $150 million in upgrades that include drip irrigation, micro-sprinklers, shade cloths and holding ponds.

“They’re growing more crops and better crops with less water,” said district manager Scott Revell.

A new normal

Willard and Revell worry about next year.

With the drawdown on reservoirs and little precipitation expected, that doesn’t leave much carryover of supply.

Advertising

“It’ll definitely be a hit,” Revell said. “The more you hit the reservoirs, the less carryover you have.”

Those concerns are also felt to the north, in the Kittitas Reclamation District, which serves junior water right holders.

That district has put $38 million into water conservation efforts similar to those in the Roza district, and is working with the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan — a federal, state and local conservation effort to assure enough water for farming, fish and residents.

The effort involves water marketing, such as water leases, improving storage and conservation measures, said Urban Eberhart, manager of the Kittitas district.

About 12 years ago, the YBIP group thought that the need for drastic conservation efforts were 30 years out.

“And then 2015 came along and showed us exactly what our models 30 years from now would look like,” Eberhart said. “And it’s here now.”

That year a drought left junior water right holders with a mere 44% of allocation, forced a temporary shutdown of the Roza and brought the irrigation season to an early end for the Roza and Kittitas.

“We’re looking at a future where really this is going to be the new normal,” Eberhart said. “We’re doing tremendous things. We have great projects. We’re moving fast as we can. However, we’re not moving fast enough.”