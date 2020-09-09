Fierce winds and dry, hot weather have helped rapidly spread dozens of wildfires throughout Washington state since Monday, filling the Puget Sound region with smoke, forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes and knocking out power in thousands of others.

Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Tuesday news conference that about 330,000 acres had burned in the previous 24 hours, more than double the acreage burned all of last year in Washington. Crews were still working on nine “significant” fires in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.

In California, winds have stoked an unprecedented number of fires, forcing rescues and evacuations.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast.