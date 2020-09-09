Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Tuesday news conference that about 330,000 acres had burned in the previous 24 hours, more than double the acreage burned all of last year in Washington. Crews were still working on nine “significant” fires in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast.
Air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups
Air quality in the Puget Sound region is unhealthy for sensitive groups because of wildfire smoke levels, officials said Wednesday morning.
Air-quality levels of moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups are expected to persist through the weekend, according to a joint statement from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and the King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish county health departments.
Sensitive groups include infants, children, people older than 65, pregnant women, people with heart or lung diseases, respiratory infections, diabetes and those with COVID-19. Anyone who is in a sensitive group should stay home when possible and limit outdoor activities.
The agencies recommend closing windows and using an air conditioner in recirculation mode, if possible. If inside becomes unbearably hot, it’s better to open windows for a short period than to have the temperatures rise even more.
Venturing outside on a bad air-quality day? Here’s how to do it safely
In 2018, we spoke with forecaster Erik Saganic at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA) to find out how you can enjoy the great outdoors when the air quality isn’t so great. Here are his tips for going outside on poor air-quality days.
Monitor air quality
First things first: Head on over to the PSCAA website to see if your county is affected, and look for the giant red or green thumbs up or thumbs down to see what kind of activity is or isn’t recommended based on the air quality. The accessible graphic includes different recommendations for “Healthy Adults” and “Sensitive Groups.”
Time it
If your county is experiencing particularly bad air quality, keep an eye on the Current Air Quality Network Map, updated every hour, to plan your run or other outdoor activity for when air quality will be improved.
Walk, don't run
When the air quality is poor, keep your activity to levels that don’t increase your rate of breathing too much. Think yoga, walking and tai chi.
