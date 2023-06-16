Imagine you’re at Lake Washington enjoying a sunny day. Perhaps you’re walking under the old-growth trees of Seward Park or lounging by the water at Madrona Beach.

Then, something by the glittering water catches your eye. Is that … a dead fish?

Why, yes. Yes, it is.

The annual die-off of yellow perch has been especially noticeable this year around Lake Washington, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Despite a larger-than-usual number of fish, finding dead perch around this time of year is completely normal, and its population is still abundant and healthy, according to the department. The dead perch people might see while walking along the shore or fishing is a very small portion of the overall population, said Aaron Bosworth, DFW fisheries biologist for King County.

Yellow perch experience “a minor die-off” due to stress and exhaustion from spawning and the warming of the water this time of year, he said. Many dead perch also have signs of the columnaris infection, which is naturally occurring and affects many fish in Lake Washington.

Department spokesperson Chase Gunnell said it’s likely a jump in water temperature from mid-May through early June coincided with the perch’s spawning period.

Retired Seward Park resident Dennis Moore has taken regular walks in the area the last three years. He first noticed the dead fish recently near the southeast side of the park, counting about three dozen within 100 yards near the shore.

While some were missing eyes, their flesh was relatively intact. “There and anywhere else in my life, never have I seen anything like this,” he said.

Bosworth said he counted around 100 dead yellow perch along the Kirkland shoreline in early June and also found some dead sticklebacks, which are small, scaleless fish with spines. Birds tend to pick them out of the water and leave them nearby, he said.