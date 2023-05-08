SAN JUAN ISLAND — Every night, before the Ross family sits down at the dinner table and shares their highs and lows — the best and worst parts of their day — the kids go get a cup of water.

Today, Courtney Ross is afraid that ritual, intended to teach a good habit, could have harmed her four kids’ future.

“She’ll wake up at night and be like, ‘Did we poison them?’” said her husband, Nate Ross.

Samples collected from a well that serves the Ross family and more than 40 other homes in the idyllic Hannah Heights neighborhood showed some of the highest levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, recorded in Washington.

The levels were so high — up to 164 times the level considered safe by the state — the lab conducting the test didn’t initially believe the results.

The human-made chemicals, also known as “forever chemicals,” have been linked to several health disorders, including cancer, and are one of the most pervasive sources of pollution on the planet.

Advertising

In Washington, new testing requirements began rolling out this year. As testing continues, more contamination like on San Juan Island could become known, leaving water managers with little recourse but to shut down wells, find alternative water sources and seek funding for costly filtration systems.

So far, just over a quarter of public water systems in the state that must be monitored have been tested.

Sixteen systems have tested for PFAS above the levels defined by the state to be suitable for long-term consumption, according to a Seattle Times analysis of state Department of Health data. Dozens more systems have recorded PFAS concentrations above enforceable levels proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The highest levels of PFAS in state drinking water have been found around places where firefighting foams containing the substances were used in training exercises for decades. Water systems have taken wells offline, like in Lakewood, Pierce County, which spent over $5 million on filtration systems and is now seeking millions more through a lawsuit.

Even in a privileged community on an otherwise pristine archipelago, PFAS has leached into the drinking water.

A stone’s throw from the Hannah Heights well is the neighborhood’s fire station. Yet the source of the pollution remains elusive with a state investigation pending. The fire chief and current and former fire commissioners say the station — in the past two decades — never purchased, trained with or used firefighting foams containing PFAS.

Advertising

“We thought it was pristine”

Many of the Hannah Heights neighborhood kids run around without shoes on. Some go to “forest school,” and others aren’t allowed to drink soda. Families grow some of their own food.

In the evenings, the neighborhood can often hear the southern resident orcas traveling through Haro Strait, with the sound of splashes ricocheting across the water and against the rocky hillside. In early May, purple camas flowers sprouted from their lawns and danced in the sea breeze as deer wandered through.

Headed up the Oregon Coast on a road trip in the ‘90s, Minnie Knych asked her husband, Jim, if they could see the San Juans.

“We’re already up this far,” she recalled saying, “Can we go there?”

The Carlsbad, Calif., couple bought the first home they saw. Here, on their deck overlooking the Salish Sea, flanked by mountain ranges, they were sold.

Many Hannah Heights residents — retirees, couples, families — shared similar stories. Some returned to purchase homes they once rented and dreamed of owning, others put all they had into a fixer-upper for a chance to own a slice of paradise.

Advertising

“It is a pristine place — we thought it was pristine,” said resident Sarah Severn. “And now we’re discovering, maybe not.”

As Severn gave a tour of her home, she sidestepped cranberry juice jugs refilled with water. Her garden is thriving with native and exotic plants. Below her deck, leafy greens grow in raised beds.

Her food plants (and dog Luna) are now getting water from clean wells elsewhere on the island, since PFAS can accumulate in plants and animals fed contaminated water.

Severn headed up sustainability work at Nike when the company was under pressure to phase out the use of PFAS in outdoor apparel.

“It’s one of those living-better-by-chemistry challenges that we face as a society,” she said. “We keep making this stuff and we don’t really know what the long-term impacts are.”

The chemicals were first developed in the ’50s and ’60s by Minnesota-based 3M, upon request from the Navy, which was looking for a more effective substance than only water to combat fires. Today, they are found in soil, air, water, the blood of 98% of Americans, and even the snow of Antarctica.

Sponsored

They have been used in carpets, waterproof apparel and nonstick pans.

In the human body, the chemicals may disrupt the immune system, interfere with hormones, increase the risk of prostate, kidney and testicular cancers, and raise blood pressure in pregnant women and harm the reproductive system, according to studies cited by the EPA.

“There are three kids who were newborns when we first moved here,” said David Anderson, a stay-at-home dad in the community. “And there’s concern about PFAS in breast milk and what long-term health effects there are.”

Parents are worried about the unknown.

“Is drinking this water going to cause something?” Nate Ross said. “They’re our kids. They’re the best investment we have.”

“We’ve just got to get on with it”

The Hannah Heights well tested in April had concentrations 164 times the level considered safe by the state for one type of PFAS, called PFOA. Four other “forever chemicals” registered concentrations that ranged between almost double to over 40 times higher than their state action levels.

When the first results came back, the lab didn’t believe the inordinately high results, said Paul Hart, a member of the homeowners association’s board.

Advertising

They tested again. The numbers were right.

“So we went through the normal process of incredulity, through anxiety, through frustration, through irritation, too,” Hart said. “We’ve just got to get on with it. Which is what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to extract the emotion from the process.”

The well, which provided over 70% of the neighborhood’s water, was shut off. In a matter of weeks, with assistance from the county and state, Hart and other board members devised a plan. In the short term, for 16 cents a gallon, they can truck clean water into their neighborhood water storage tank. For the long term, they are applying for a loan from the state to help treat the water, or create an alternative water system.

“Essentially, four and a half of us are doing the work of a municipality or a county government in responding to this,” Hart said of the HOA board. “Which we’re not qualified for, that we don’t have history in. We have this small group of unqualified people, most of whom still have full-time jobs.”

In early May, families were still receiving Amazon deliveries of empty 5-gallon jugs to fill at the store. Others were asking neighbors across the island for help and filling whatever reusable bottles they had on hand.

Prior to the testing, some residents had rainwater catch basins to water their gardens. With the neighborhood’s primary drinking water well shut off, they’re getting more incentive to conserve: taking one-minute showers, flushing the toilet less and recycling grey water from their laundry.

“With Hannah Heights, this situation emerged rather quickly because they were part of the early adopters of sampling for PFAS,” said Derek Pell, regional manager for the state office of drinking water. “The rules around what to do about it are really about just understanding where it’s occurring and telling people how to protect themselves.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, San Juan County Health and Community Services is testing more than 20 other wells in the area.

The state Department of Ecology will analyze the data that’s been collected so far, and look at current and previous land uses in the area to provide a recommendation of whether the site should land on the state cleanup list.

Since January, DOH began requiring some water systems to monitor for PFAS. Just over a quarter of those public water systems have been tested and only about 2% came back with PFAS above one of the state action levels, according to the department.

But tests conducted by the Army since 2021 in communities neighboring military bases in Washington have revealed hundreds of wells with PFAS concentrations sometimes dozens or hundreds of times above state action levels. One well on Whidbey Island registered 4,720 parts per trillion for one type of PFAS, more than 300 times the state action level for that chemical.

This year, in a step to start regulating PFAS contamination at the federal level, the EPA proposed for the first time enforceable concentration levels, all of them lower than those adopted by Washington state.

Advertising

According to the Department of Health, the well in Hannah Heights was drilled in fractured bedrock. Any contaminants likely just trickled downhill, and potentially spread farther down into private wells below.

The source of the contamination remains a mystery.

“Real baffling case”

Hart lives a short walk from the grassy well access road. Here, a plywood-encased wellhead stands beside a spigot sprouting out of the untrimmed grass. A green, volunteer-run fire station is visible through the trees, maybe 100 feet from the well.

According to San Juan County Assessor’s Office records, San Juan County Fire District 3 signed a lease for use of the land in the early 2000s. The homeowners association has had a long-standing handshake deal with the fire department to lease the property for free.

Some local residents say a fire station has existed in some capacity on the site since the late 1970s.

Elsewhere in the state, the historical use of firefighting foam has explained high concentrations of PFAS in nearby drinking water.

“To the best of our knowledge so far, we’ve never held any foam drills in that building or in that area,” said fire Commissioner Frank Cardinale, who oversees San Juan Fire Protection District 3 and the island’s only fire department. “There would be no reason to use that foam for us.”

Advertising

Fire Chief Norvin Collins said the department does have some foam stored near or at two airports, but there’s no evidence he’s seen of foam being stored or used at the small station. And across the island, the fire department may have phased out foams containing PFAS by the early 2000s, Collins said.

Cardinale told the Journal of the San Juans that while he can’t say definitively if PFAS-laced foam was used or stored at the station, the department’s PFAS-free firefighting foam is only stored at other stations on the island.

“This has been a real baffling case for us,” Cardinale said. “We are still digging and still trying to get information and learn just how all of this could have taken place.”

Bob Jarman, a former fire commissioner of nearly two decades, said he doesn’t believe the station ever used foams containing PFAS.

He recalled the use of firefighting foam to quell two fires: one in downtown Friday Harbor in the early 2000s, and a boat fire at Roche Harbor. Jarman said he believed crews used a PFAS-free foam.

Fire Commissioner Dwight Colley said that when he learned of the PFAS in the drinking water well, he asked the chief to send someone up to the station to see if they had any firefighting foam laced with PFAS chemicals in the building. Colley said he doesn’t know if anyone went or if they found anything.

On Tuesday, a blue jug of PFAS-free firefighting foam sat on a table in the three-bay fire station.