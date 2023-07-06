An Adams County home was completely destroyed by fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Adams County Fire District 5. Two vehicles were also destroyed, but all occupants got out of the Othello-area house safely. The investigation determined the cause of the fire was fireworks that had been collected and placed in a trash can.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the McEwan Fire currently burning about three miles northeast of Shelton, according to a FEMA statement.

At the time of the state’s request, the wildfire threatened homes in and around the community of Shelton. The fire also threatened highways, local ancillary roads, Mason County PUD infrastructure, Bonneville Power Administration transmission lines, Burlington-Santa Fe rail lines, communications towers, parks and hiking trails, as well as numerous businesses contributing to the manufacturing, mining and agricultural industries, according to the statement. The fire, which was discovered Tuesday, had burned 250 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Roza Creek wildfire, located above the Yakima River Canyon between Yakima and Ellensburg, had burned about 486 acres as of Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire is currently 70% contained and no structures are threatened.

These wildfires were also burning in Washington as of this week, according to the National Interagency Fire Center and the NOAA Office of Satellite and Product Operations: