The Kodiak Enterprise, a fishing vessel in Tacoma, caught fire early Saturday morning while moored at Trident Seafoods in the Hylebos Waterway.

The Tacoma Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Environmental Protection Agency, the state Department of Ecology and other agencies responded.

Here’s what we know.

What happened?

On Sunday, authorities said the fire reached about 100 feet from the vessel’s freon tanks. The heat from the fire can build pressure on the tanks, which have heat-activated valves that will release freon to prevent an explosion.

The crew on Fire Boat Zenith captured photos of their efforts to extinguish the flames on the vessel fire in Tacoma. pic.twitter.com/wrLKpWFFlk — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) April 9, 2023

The Coast Guard has also closed the Hylebos Waterway for all commercial and recreational vessel traffic. Responders are still fighting the fire by providing cooling spray on the outside of the vessel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Who has been asked to shelter in place?

Residents of northeast Tacoma, Browns Point and Dash Point were asked to shelter in place to limit smoke exposure, according to the Coast Guard.

As the fire continued to burn late Sunday, Twin Lakes and Green Gables residents were also advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure due to the smoke, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell said on Twitter.

Residents sheltering in place should shut windows and exterior ventilation systems.

Tacoma Public Schools said on its site Monday that Stadium High School will start at 10:35 a.m. and Browns Point, Crescent Heights, Northeast Tacoma and Meeker schools will start two hours late due to the shelter-in-place order. Bus routes will run on a 3-hour delay for Stadium students. There will be no breakfast service for Stadium students, and lunch will be provided as students arrive at school. There will be no out-of-district transportation for the delayed schools and no elementary band and orchestra. Afternoon activities will continue as normal.

How much fuel and freon was on board?

The vessel was reported to have onboard an estimated 55,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 19,000 pounds of freon, a non-combustible gas used as a refrigerant in air conditioning applications.

While freon can be toxic if inhaled in large quantities or in a confined space, the release of the refrigerant into the atmosphere is not expected to pose any health and safety risks to the public, according to the Coast Guard.

To ensure safety, residents in the surrounding area should remain indoors and limit exposure to smoke. As a precautionary measure, the EPA has been monitoring air quality.

Some areas, including western Browns Point, have shown elevated spikes, said Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Stephen Nolan. However, the overall air quality is below the threshold for “dangerous.” Monitoring was to continue through the night.

Are there signs of pollution in the water?

There are no signs of pollution in the water, the news release said. As a preventive measure, responders deployed layers of containment boom, a floating barrier that prevents pollution from spreading.