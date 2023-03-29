The sun is shining, the world around us seems to be blooming and brightening … it’s all so lovely, right?

For some in Seattle, the joys of spring are but a silver lining to the sniffles, sneezes and struggles of allergy season.

When the first few warm days of spring arrive, which Mother Nature delivered to Western Washington last week and early this week, evergreen trees — cedars, junipers, alders and birches — start their annual reproductive ritual, releasing lots of pollen into the air.

The Seattle-area tree-pollen season is at its peak during the spring, but for grasses and weeds, the pollen season can stretch all the way into early fall.

With increased levels of pollen in the air, seasonal allergies begin for many. More than 100 million Americans are affected by various types of allergies every year, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

One of the most common allergic conditions is seasonal allergic rhinitis, otherwise known as hay fever. About 26% of adults and 19% of children

have been diagnosed with seasonal allergic rhinitis, which causes symptoms such as sneezing, stuffy and/or runny nose, red and watery eyes, swollen eyes and itchy nose, eyes, ears or mouth, according to AAFA.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, keeping track of the pollen index — which on Wednesday showed Seattle had a high amount of tree pollen, mostly from alders — is a good first step to combating allergy symptoms, AAFA said.

In the Seattle area, the Northwest Asthma & Allergy Center tracks the pollen count every weekday during pollen season. Using two machines on the roof of an NAAC office building in the Northgate neighborhood, the pollen count is determined by assessing the number of pollen grains present per cubic meter of air, according to NAAC.

The pollen count can change depending on the density of trees, grass and weeds where you live. Weather conditions can also impact the pollen count, as pollen has a harder time circulating in rainy, windless weather compared with warm, windy, dry days.

It’s important to remember, though, the pollen count is not the only measure that may cause allergic symptoms in the spring. A “low” pollen count doesn’t guarantee a low level of symptoms, while a “very high” pollen count may not directly correlate with allergy suffering, according to NAAC.

Here are some recommendations from AAFA to stay ahead of your allergies: