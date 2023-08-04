As marine heat waves continued to simmer along the East Coast and beyond, a mass of warm water twice the size of Alaska quietly arrived on the Pacific Northwest’s coastal shores.

The mass was looming off the West Coast and rolled in with changing wind patterns in mid-July, bringing sea surface temperatures about 5 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. Scientists aren’t sure exactly how long it may hang out, or how it may affect marine life and shellfish harvest.

As humans continue to pump greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, trapping heat, these marine heat waves have become more frequent and intense. Large marine heat waves in the North Pacific have occurred each of the past four years, typically beginning offshore in the spring and moving to the West Coast in the fall, before retreating in the winter.

These were among the largest heat waves on record for the eastern North Pacific since monitoring began in 1982.

Recent research suggests some of the most intense marine heat waves wouldn’t have been possible without climate change. The potential implications of this year’s heat are yet to be seen, but the warming has the potential to affect commercial fisheries and marine ecosystems.

Like clockwork, the marine heat wave rolled in with changing wind patterns about two weeks ago, said research oceanographer Andrew Leising with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health has been monitoring a harmful algal bloom off the coast. Harmful algal blooms are colonies of algae that may grow out of control and produce toxic or harmful effects on people, fish, shellfish, marine mammals and birds.

Higher temperatures, like those brought by this heat wave, and excess nutrients can help algae grow thicker and faster.

As the bloom has grown, it has begun producing domoic acid. When razor clams become toxic with domoic acid, they hold onto it for a very long time, said Jerry Borchert, the state’s marine biotoxin lead.

“And then we potentially have a problem with Dungeness crab,” Borchert said. Razor clams are one of Dungeness crabs’ favorite meals.

Tests reported Thursday found razor clams off the coast of Twin Harbors had levels of the toxin nearing those considered unsafe for consumption.

The state is about a month out from the start of razor clam harvest reopening, and several more months from the opening of Dungeness season.

Over the years, researchers have found a strong correlation between warming waters and more frequent toxic algal blooms, Borchert said.

Harmful algal blooms have in recent years led to complete and partial closures of Dungeness crab fisheries up and down the West Coast.

Now scientists are working to understand how climate change is affecting Dungeness crab, which is both culturally significant and a pillar of Washington’s seafood industry. From 2014 to 2019, coast-caught Dungeness was worth an annual average of $45 million.

The Quileute Tribe declared a fishery resource disaster after an algal bloom shut down its Dungeness harvest in 2015. The 2015 bloom was exacerbated by the “Blob,” a marine heat wave that wreaked havoc on Northwest fisheries and led to seabird die-off, poor salmon returns and dozens of closures.

The current marine heat wave may only stick around for another week, and then oscillate into the coast and off the coast, depending on the wind, Leising said. By November, it could fizzle.

Scientists have seen a pattern where the coast will warm for a week or two, then cool for a week or two as the winds shift, then warm again, and so on until sometime in October or November, when things cool off for the winter, Leising said.

But, the heat wave may also persist, potentially fueled by El Niño conditions that typically bring warmer water in much of the Pacific Ocean. More likely, the heat wave will recede this fall, but in the spring, warming could return due to the direct impacts of El Niño, Leising said.

Some scientists are keeping a close eye on what the heat wave may do and how it may affect marine life.

“What we’ve learned in the past five to 10 years is that every marine heat wave is its own special little snowflake, especially along this coast; they’re different,” said Jameal Samhouri, a marine ecologist with NOAA Fisheries. “This one’s really big, so we’re watching it with the same level of concern we had in the 2014 to 2016 time period.”

In 2015 and 2016, Samhouri said, animals like humpbacks and salmon relocated to cooler waters, leaving some vulnerable species at increased risks of becoming bycatch in fishers’ nets. But it’s too soon to tell how this heat wave may affect animals’ behavior.

A longer-term heat wave, lasting several seasons, would have a bigger impact on marine life and radiate through the food chain, said Julia Parrish, an ecologist and conservation biologist at the University of Washington. A shorter heat wave wouldn’t have that effect.

Parrish studies the impact of marine heat on seabirds, and recently shared research that suggested as marine heat waves have become increasingly common and more intense, so have massive seabird die-offs, and the heat has the potential to threaten “even the most robust populations.”

“Sudden and persistently warm water puts stress on the ecosystem,” Parrish said. “If that was just happening in a vacuum and nothing else was happening, the system can recover. But we’re seeing lots of different warming happening in many, many places, which means that species are arrayed over a vast amount of ocean … [and] don’t have anywhere to go. There’s no refuges.”

Continued warming off the Pacific Northwest’s shores in the past has affected stream flows, salmon runs and snowpack.

“There’s a drought emergency in part of the state, there’s low flows and we’ve seen hardships developing, but with this El Niño in place the next winter … is that going to be even worse next year?” Washington state climatologist Nick Bond said.

El Niño doesn’t necessarily guarantee disaster, Bond said, and it’s too early to panic. But scientists do know the current warming wouldn’t be possible without climate change.

The ocean captures about a third of the planet’s excess carbon and more than 90% of its excess heat. When heat waves roll through, they compound with existing warming.

“The changes in temperature so far have been modest,” Bond said. “But they are enough to really be noticeable, and I’m sure they’re starting to be felt by the ecosystem.”