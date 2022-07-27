Residents of the Puget Sound region got a brief cooldown — if you could call it that — on Wednesday. But that was likely little consolation for those working outside or sweltering inside without air conditioning, as the high temperature stayed in the low 90s.

The National Weather Service’s heat advisory will remain in effect through Saturday for Seattle and the rest of the Pacific Northwest. And it’s not just you thinking that your weather app keeps adding days to the heat wave and pushing predicted highs even higher.

“You are not imagining that,” said Carly Kovacik of the National Weather Service in Seattle on Wednesday. “It keeps getting prolonged by one extra day. Saturday now looks quite a bit warmer than the previous forecast.”

Tuesday’s high in Seattle broke a daily record, with 94 degrees recorded around 5 p.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The previous record high on that date was 92, set four years ago. Wednesday was slightly cooler than Tuesday, and by cooler that means only around 91, because of some midlevel clouds from the south. Still, in the U.S.’s least air-conditioned metro area, we’ll take it.

An area of low pressure offshore was supposed to push an area of high pressure, which is over us right now, to the east. That low-pressure area is coming more slowly than expected, Kovacik said.

Across King County medical centers, there were 13 emergency department visits and fewer than 10 EMS responses on Tuesday for heat-related illness, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County, which provides daily data. There were no heat-related deaths or drownings reported, though additional heat-related deaths could be confirmed later. During last year’s heat wave, with record-breaking temperatures, there were 275 heat-related visits to emergency departments in one day, accounting for 11% of all visits in a single day, the health department said.

At Seattle’s UW Medical Center-Montlake, one person with a heat-related complaint was treated Tuesday, according to spokesperson Brian Donohue. Dr. Steve Mitchell, director of Harborview Medical Center’s emergency department, said in a news release that his biggest concern is cumulative symptoms that emerge during the third or fourth day of a heat wave.

Swedish Health Services’ emergency departments haven’t seen an uptick in heat-related visits, but are “ready and prepared” for an increase in cases, Swedish spokesperson Natalie Kozimor said.

An ozone alert issued by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency remains in effect for east Issaquah, North Bend, Enumclaw and other areas of the Cascade foothills in King and Pierce counties.

Ozone, or smog, levels will become unhealthy for sensitive groups in the afternoon every day this week because of the heat, according to the agency. Those considered to be at higher risk include infants, children, people over 65, and those who are pregnant or have heart or lung diseases, respiratory infections or diabetes. Stroke patients and people with COVID-19 infections are also considered sensitive to high ozone levels.

Sensitive groups should minimize time outdoors from 1-7 p.m., and while indoors, close windows and use an air conditioner in recirculation mode. The agency recommends going to a public place, such as a mall, library or community center, if there isn’t an air conditioner at home.

As residents flocked to beaches, swimming pools and splash parks, Kirkland’s popular Juanita Beach was closed because high levels of bacteria were found Monday by the King County Water and Land Resources Division. People and pets should avoid the water until the beach reopens, which will be next week at the earliest.

Kirkland lifeguards will be at the beach, which also has signs about the closure.

Swimming beaches at East Green Lake Beach in Seattle, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park in Renton and Meydenbauer Bay Park in Bellevue are also closed for health reasons.

By Sunday, the weather will still be warm by Seattle standards, but with a predicted high in the mid-80s instead of the 90s. And by next week, we’ll be back to the upper 70s, with a potential for showers.

“It’ll be a noticeable change,” Kovacik said.