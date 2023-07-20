Momentum is growing behind a movement to save a giant double-trunk Western red cedar in Wedgwood from being cut down for a housing development.

On Wednesday, after an assessment concluded it was culturally modified, the Snoqualmie Tribe submitted paperwork to declare the tree on Northeast 88th Street as an archaeological site under state and tribal law.

Culturally modified trees are part of an ancient indigenous trail system connecting Puget Sound to Lake Washington. For thousands of years, the Snoqualmie people modified tree boughs to mark important locations along the trail and reach fishing, hunting and gathering places across the region.

Under Washington law, developers must get state permits before they can modify an archaeological site — a process handled by the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation and independent of city permits. Altering the site without a permit can be prosecuted as a class C felony.

On Wednesday, the tribe asked the city to permanently withdraw a permit to remove the tree, but it claimed city leaders said their hands were tied. A letter from the tribe’s attorneys to city leaders said the tree is at risk because of the city’s “negligence and incompetence.” Six new housing units are planned for the lot the tree sits on, to be developed by lending and investing company Legacy Group Capital.

“Seattle, a city that often apologizes for past injustices inflicted upon Indigenous Peoples, shows a shocking level of indifference and dismissiveness towards the harm it is currently causing by desecrating this Tribal archaeological site,” wrote Jaime Martin, executive director of governmental affairs and special projects for the Snoqualmie Tribe.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. A mayoral spokesperson also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

In front of the empty lot where the cedar sits, a chain-link fence has been transformed with signs and children’s drawings bearing messages like “Save Seattle Trees.” More than a hundred people gathered at the site Tuesday evening in response to ongoing plans to remove the tree as early as the end of the week, according to a public notice.

The tree, whose two trunks are each about 4 feet in diameter, was scheduled to be axed July 14. Then the city found the public wasn’t properly notified after outcry from community and tribal leaders.

Originally, Ballard Tree Service was contracted to complete the project, but the company pulled out after community backlash. Alex Tree Service was set to take it over next, then owner Alex Ayegba announced at Tuesday’s gathering he wouldn’t cut down the cedar either, eliciting cheers and hugs from those gathered.

“I came to realize how important this tree is to the community, and to the [Indigenous] people,” Ayegba said to the crowd as someone yelled back “You’re a hero!”

The cedar, named Luma by community members, stands about 80 feet tall. Arborists can’t tell how old a tree is without coring into it, but environmentalists said that based on its trunk size, the cedar may have been standing for 200 years.

Community members argue there is room for both housing and the tree. Legacy Group Capital representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

A person named Droplet has been strapped into the tree for six days as of Wednesday evening.

“The Earth does not belong to us,” Droplet said to the crowd Tuesday. “We belong to the Earth.”

Two Seattle patrol cars idled by the gathering, drawing ire from the crowd.

The Department of Construction & Inspections defines the tree as “exceptional” because of its size. The city’s new tree code, which goes into effect July 30, will require builders who remove trees with a diameter of 2 feet or greater to either replace the tree on-site or pay into the city’s tree fund for each tree that is removed, and plant additional trees in the right of way. Some environmental activists say the new code will allow even more trees to be removed.

Sandy Shettler with The Last 6000 campaign called the code “a lot of greenwashing.”

“Our government has let us down,” Shettler said, explaining that planting saplings doesn’t provide the same benefits as large trees.

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties, one of the region’s largest development voices, celebrated the new legislation.

Seattle’s 2021 tree canopy assessment determined the city was losing ground. Between 2016 and 2021, 255 acres of tree canopy were lost — an area roughly the size of Green Lake. New construction is one of the biggest causes of tree canopy loss.

That loss did not make up a substantial portion of the city’s canopy, but the bulk of it was in neighborhoods that couldn’t afford to lose anything. More than 3% of West Seattle and Duwamish trees were lost in five years, and parks and residential areas made up nearly 80% of the total canopy loss.

State historic preservation officer Allyson Brooks wrote in a statement that the department understands the need for additional housing — but said there needs to be a balance between development and archaeological sites like the tree.

When asked earlier this week about whether the city would spare the tree, Department of Construction & Inspections spokesperson Bryan Stevens said the public notice “is required prior to planned removal and not intended to be another decision-point on the status of the tree.”

The cedar, the tribe and environmental groups stress, is not the only tree on the chopping block.

“I have sisters and brothers of Luma across the city in all neighborhoods who need this kind of help,” Shettler said. “Don’t use up all your energy on Luma. Save some for her cousins.”

Seattle Times staff reporters Isabella Breda and Vonnai Phair contributed to this story.