The wolf is the 16th shot by the state in the Kettle River Range, according to a conservation organization. Wolves in the area have repeatedly attempted to prey on cattle there.

A Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife sharpshooter fired at and killed a young member of the Old Profanity Territory wolf pack, according to the agency.

The agency’s director, Kelly Susewind, last Wednesday approved an order to kill Old Profanity Territory wolves, after they were determined responsible for recent injuries and the death of a calf in the Kettle River Range, an area notorious for conflicts between wolves and cattle. The state has killed sixteen wolves there, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, a wildlife advocacy group.

The young wolf that was killed weighed about 50 pounds. “Identifying adults and young wolves from the air is difficult this time of year due to the size of the animals,” WDFW said in an update on its website.

The agency also documented that an adult cow had been killed by wolves nearby. Officials believe the cow was likely killed before the young wolf was shot.