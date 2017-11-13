Share story

Almost every year, when rains are heavy, salmon cross the road in the Skokomish Valley on the Olympic Peninsula.

This year’s spectacle did not disappoint.

Mason County resident Alissa Joy Ewing captured a shoal of salmon churning floodwaters on the shoulder of road Sunday night, and again on Monday morning.

Salmon swim across a Mason County road Sunday night after the Skokomish River flooded. The crossings are common each year after heavy rains. (courtesy of Alissa Joy Ewing)
Salmon swim across a Mason County road Monday morning after the Skokomish River flooded. The crossings are common each year after heavy rains. (courtesy of Alissa Joy Ewing)

Ewing said she watches the salmon cross the street every year.

The migrating chum salmon have shown a dogged persistence in finding places upstream to spawn. But they don’t all make it. Even in Ewing’s video, one salmon appears stuck motionless on the pavement.

In 2014, former Seattle Times photographer Mark Harrison photographed a chum salmon caught in the jowls of a neighborhood dog. Another fish got stuck in a small pool of receded floodwater under a tree, taking its last gasps.

A neighborhood dog plucks chum salmon off West Skokomish Valley Road in 2014. The salmon cross the road when the Skokomish River is flooding, causing streaming water to rush through fields and over roads. (Mark Harrison / The Seattle Times)
A salmon splashes in a puddle formed by Skokomish River floodwater in 2014. When the Skokomish River is flooding water streams through fields and over roads. Salmon follow the moving water and some get stranded in dead-end puddles, where they splash to their end just short of their goal. (Mark Harrison / The Seattle Times)
A large male chum salmon in 2014 bursts from the ditch to splash its way across West Skokomish Valley Road in an annual migration to reach the spawning grounds in the upper Skokomish River. (Mark Harrison / The Seattle Times)
Left behind when Skokomish River floodwaters receded, a male chum salmon takes his last gasps in a puddle under a tree which will grow stronger from the nutrients deposited by his rotted flesh. (Mark Harrison / The Seattle Times, 2014)
Benjamin Woodard: 206-464-2236 or bwoodard@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @benjamdub.