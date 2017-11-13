Almost every year, when rains are heavy, salmon cross the road in the Skokomish Valley on the Olympic Peninsula.
This year’s spectacle did not disappoint.
Mason County resident Alissa Joy Ewing captured a shoal of salmon churning floodwaters on the shoulder of road Sunday night, and again on Monday morning.
Ewing said she watches the salmon cross the street every year.
The migrating chum salmon have shown a dogged persistence in finding places upstream to spawn. But they don’t all make it. Even in Ewing’s video, one salmon appears stuck motionless on the pavement.
In 2014, former Seattle Times photographer Mark Harrison photographed a chum salmon caught in the jowls of a neighborhood dog. Another fish got stuck in a small pool of receded floodwater under a tree, taking its last gasps.
