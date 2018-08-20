The Togo wolves have targeted cattle six separate times since November, including three times in the past 30 days, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has approved the killing of members of the Togo wolf pack after the animals preyed on a rancher’s cattle several times in Ferry County, according to an agency news release.

“The evidence shows that nonlethal measures have not been successful, and the pack will continue preying on livestock unless we take action to change its behavior,” said WDFW director Kelly Susewind.

The agency’s guidelines require ranchers try at least two nonlethal methods to prevent wolves from preying on cattle. In this case, the rancher delayed releasing young cattle until later than usual so they would be larger, used a strobe light to deter wolves, removed sick and injured cattle and deployed range riders, according to WDFW.

Wolves were trapped, poisoned and hunted to local extinction in Washington in the early 1900s, but began a rapid return to the state around 2008, when the first packs were confirmed here. Their numbers have grown from just a handful then to at least 122, according to WDFW’s latest count. Most live in rural, rugged areas of northeast Washington.

Wolves’ return to Washington has stirred controversy and even death threats as ranchers, conservationists, scientists and politicians spar over how to handle conflicts. WDFW has approved several times the killing of wolves to protect cattle.