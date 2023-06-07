Washington’s second auction of greenhouse-gas pollution allowances raised more than half a billion dollars at last week’s auction.

The Department of Ecology announced Wednesday it had sold all of its almost 8.6 million 2023 allowances and roughly 2.5 million 2026 allowances, each representing one metric ton of greenhouse-gas emissions.

Washington’s first quarterly auction of pollution allowances raised nearly $300 million earlier this year.

The price for this month’s auction allowances came in more than $7 higher than the state’s first auction, and more than $25 higher than the most recent auction held for polluting businesses in California and Quebec.

This auction’s allowance price exceeded a “trigger price” of $51.90, so another auction of allowances will be held on Aug. 9.

The revenue raised from last week’s auction will be finalized in an Ecology report later this month.

Advertising

The state’s carbon-pricing program is the centerpiece of the state’s 2021 Climate Commitment Act. It sets a statewide cap on the amount of carbon pollution that can be emitted by certain industries, and also requires those businesses to buy allowances to cover their emissions. The goal is to be carbon-free by 2050.

Polluting businesses can purchase allowances at quarterly auctions. Over time, the number of available allowances will incrementally decrease. Lawmakers this session budgeted about $2 billion in anticipated revenue from the auctions for projects intended to reduce emissions over the next two years.

Before the state’s first auction, some fuel suppliers were raising the price of fuel in anticipation of their compliance costs with the new program.

Businesses covered by the program — those emitting more than 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year — do not need to turn in any allowances until November 2024. Then, one third of 2023 emissions are due. The rest of allowances for the first compliance period are not due until November 2027.