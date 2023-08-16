Washington’s latest auction of carbon-emission allowances raked in another $62.5 million last week, with revenue from the state’s carbon-pricing program now nearing a billion dollars and far outpacing early estimates.

The state Department of Ecology announced Wednesday the results of its special auction held last week because the previous quarterly auction in May exceeded a “trigger” price of $51.90 per allowance.

In all, about 18.4 million carbon allowances have been sold this year, hauling in more than $900 million. Each allowance represents one metric ton of emissions from the state’s biggest greenhouse-gas polluters.

The auctions have raised nearly as much as state officials initially estimated for the program’s first two years. Carbon allowances sold for nearly $50 in the first auction in February, more than $20 above the costs in California’s market, which began a decade earlier.

The program’s high compliance costs have surprised the authors of the climate legislation that created the carbon-pricing program, and drew ire from oil and gas industry officials and Republican lawmakers.

The carbon-pricing program is the cornerstone of the 2021 Climate Commitment Act, requiring the state’s biggest polluting businesses to reduce their emissions or purchase allowances to cover their emissions.

The number of allowances available at auctions will ratchet down over time, ramping up pressure on the industries to lower their emissions. The aim is to be mostly carbon free by 2050, in an effort to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement, which sets out an international framework to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

