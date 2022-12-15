The state Department of Health is warning residents not to eat some fish in Lake Washington and two other King County lakes because they contain a chemical found in firefighting foam and other products.

The advisory released this week is based on state testing in 2018 of 326 fish. It offers more evidence of the widespread pollution from PFAS — which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance, and that are often known as “forever chemicals” — in some state aquifers and surface waters.

The DOH advisory cautions against eating carp, large- and smallmouth bass, cutthroat trout and northern pikeminnow in Lake Washington. In Lake Sammamish, it lists largemouth bass and northern pikeminnow and in Lake Meridian, the warning covers smallmouth bass and northern pikeminnow.

The agency had already deemed some of these fish unsafe to eat after earlier testing found PCB and mercury contamination.

State Department of Ecology sampling involved making 76 composite fillets that each represented three to five fish. Each fillet was then tested for 15 different PFAS.

A type of PFAS known as PFOS was the dominant chemical found in the fish, as well as in the water column and in sediments. It was a mainstay of firefighting foams for decades, mixed with water and spread for training exercises as crews practiced extinguishing fuel-fed blazes. 3M, the initial manufacturer of PFOS foams, no longer makes that product but pollution from this chemical, and other, similar substances, has emerged as a global problem.

In the three King County lakes, the PFOS levels found in these fish are the result of bioaccumulation, or as the chemical moves up the food chain.

The chemical was found in Lake Washington at 2 parts per trillion and in the lake sediments, where some aquatic life dwell, at 690 parts per trillion, according to Callie Mathieu, an Ecology Department natural resource scientist and author of a 2022 report on the results of the 2018 sampling.

The fish in the three lakes act somewhat like filters that retain the chemical. PFOS concentrations found in their flesh measured in parts per billion rather than the parts per trillion found in the water.

The highest PFOS contamination was found in smallmouth bass sampled in Lake Washington. The bass, which eat smaller fish, crayfish and insects, were found to have PFOS contamination ranging from 86 to nearly 100 parts per billion. Those levels are more than triple the threshold for consumption, according to Emerson Christie, a state Health Department toxicologist.

“If you eat just one 8-ounce portion you have exceeded what we consider a safe dose,” Christie said.

Population surveys indicate PFOS, as well as some other PFAS, already are in the blood of most Americans.

The chemicals can increase the risks of kidney cancer, a lower birth weight for babies, thyroid disease and damage to the immune system. Eating fish from the three King County lakes on the state health advisory can add to those risks, and that has prompted the advisory not to consume them, according to Christie.

The Ecology Department, since 2020, has been investigating the sources of PFOS and other PFAS contamination in the lakes, which — like lakes near urban areas in other parts of the country — often have much higher levels than those in more remote areas.

So far, Ecology researchers have not found major sites bleeding PFAS into the lakes, according to Mathieu.

This suggests that the contamination, at least in part, came from PFOS and other PFAS in many different products, ranging from firefighting foams to stain-resistant carpets, nonstick pans and even dental floss.

“We started looking for sources and pathways in Lake Washington in 2020. And we really haven’t found any large point sources yet,” Mathieu said. “So far, it seems to be kind of diffuse. It’s coming in from all of the tributaries we sampled. It’s in groundwater … It definitely seems to be correlated with urban density.”