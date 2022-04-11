Washington State Parks is funding $700,000 in new floating restroom and pump-out projects statewide to make disposing of sewage easier for recreational boaters.

The projects include a new floating restroom at Cutts Island State Park, near Gig Harbor, and other replacement and maintenance costs at existing pump-out facilities.“Boati

Since 2018, it has been illegal for recreational boaters to discharge vessel sewage in Puget Sound and certain adjoining areas including waters east of New Dungeness Lighthouse and the east end of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, according to the Department of Ecology.

Small amounts of sewage can contribute enough pollution to disrupt shellfish beds and require harvest closures.

The grant program will also fund the operation and maintenance of over 100 pump-out and dump stations. Last year, more than $400,000 in grant funds went toward operating and maintenance costs of the facilities.

The projects include:

The $300,000 installation of a floating restroom room at Cutts Island State Park

Replacement of stationary dockside pump-outs at the Port of Bremerton, Port of Poulsbo and Tyee Marina in Tacoma.

Operation and maintenance funding for a pump-out vessel or facilities at the Port of Port Townsend, Port of Kingston, city of Chelan and West Sound Marina on Orcas Island.

Pump-out and dump stations can be found at: pumpoutwashington.org.