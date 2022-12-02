Each share of planet-warming emissions bought and sold in Washington’s forthcoming carbon market will cost between $22 and $81, the state announced Thursday.

The final price of each credit will be determined by demand in next year’s emission-allowance auctions, a key program in Washington’s efforts to eliminate carbon pollution from its biggest industries.

But, “Everybody pays the same price for allowances,” said Claire Boyte-White, a spokesperson for the Department of Ecology, the state agency charged with the program’s implementation and regulation.

The Climate Commitment Act and its carbon-pricing scheme is one of three major climate policies taking effect in Washington early next year. The state’s ability to decarbonize by 2050, and take advantage of federal support to fight climate change, relies heavily on how seamlessly these laws mesh.

Final preparations are being made in the rules and operations of the state’s carbon-pricing program, the country’s second of its kind and a centerpiece of the CCA, which kicks off on Jan. 1.

The first auction for emission allowances will be held in late February. The exact dates and how many allowances will be up for grabs will be announced in December. A practice auction will be held in January.

Advertising

Quarterly auctions will be held in February, May, August and November.

Account registration for the auction platform is underway and training on how to use it will begin next week.

Under the CCA, each credit, or “emission allowance,” represents 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide emissions. The allowances are bought and sold in auctions, but over time the number of available allowances will be incrementally decreased.

The resulting price increase is supposed to wean polluters off fossil fuels and incentivize investments in clean energy.

The program’s revenue, which will be allocated by the state Legislature, is to be spent on operation costs then invested in vulnerable communities, Indigenous tribes and conservation projects.

The program was originally projected to bring in $220 million the first year, then $500 million annually in subsequent years until 2040. In October, those estimates were revised. Now the state expects to collect $480 million next year, and almost a billion in both 2024 and 2025.

Advertising

The CCA covers 75% of statewide emissions.

Under the law, nearly 100 of the state’s biggest polluters are required to reduce emissions 45% below 1990 levels by 2030, and to eliminate or offset them completely by 2050.

Almost half of those emitters will be given emission allowances at little or no cost for at least the next 12 years, a concession critics say cripples the impact of an already controversial climate solution.

The CCA aims to decarbonize entrenched sources of industrial pollution, while the 2019 Clean Energy Transition Act looks to remove greenhouse gases from the state’s electricity. The Clean Fuel Standard, the final rules for which were adopted Monday, targets the carbon intensity of fuels in the transportation industry, which accounts for the largest portion of statewide and global carbon emissions.

Still, carbon markets are ambitious but aggressive and often garner as much opposition as they do support.

Voters in Washington have rejected twice each a carbon tax and cap-and-invest. Still lawmakers passed the trio of major climate policies taking effect next year.

During a hearing Friday, the Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee convened to discuss final steps before the laws kick in, and how these overlapping policies will interact with each other.

“We can grow and we can do it with a lighter touch upon the Earth,” Committee Chair Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, said during the hearing. “We need to make sure that that interconnectedness of those policies is supportive of meaningful decarbonization in the years to come.”