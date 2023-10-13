Washington, Oregon and Montana will receive $1 billion from the federal Department of Energy to establish eight hydrogen production sites across the three states.

The money, allocated to the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association, comes from a new program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and makes the Pacific Northwest one of seven hydrogen hubs, according to a press release from Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell.

The proposed sites include Bellingham, Centralia, East Wenatchee and Kennewick in Washington; Portland, Boardman and Baker City in Oregon; and St. Regis in Montana, according to a Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association presentation.

The project’s total funding is projected to be $8.8 billion and will require pipelines, trailers to transport the hydrogen, storage silos and infrastructure for heavy-duty trucks, according to the Department of Energy. The projects aim to reduce emissions from the equivalent of roughly 220,000 gasoline-powered cars, according to the department. The remaining funding for the project is expected to come from project developers and private entities, Murray’s office said.

Currently, hydrogen is used for refining petroleum, treating metals, producing fertilizer and processing foods, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Around 95% of that production in the U.S. is currently “gray hydrogen” and is made with natural gas that releases carbon pollution into the atmosphere. “Green hydrogen” is made by splitting water through electrolysis.

In an interview, Cantwell said the goal of the production hubs is not to simply replace gray hydrogen but to make hydrogen more available as an energy source for sectors like aviation, agriculture and heavy industry that use gas and diesel and are hard to decarbonize.

Replacing the U.S.’s current consumption of gray hydrogen would take about 10 million metric tons of green hydrogen each year, according to 2021 estimates, which would require a whopping 57,000 megawatts of electricity generation, roughly equal to all of the nation’s current wind, solar and geothermal production.

The new program in the Pacific Northwest intends to produce using electricity generated through hydropower, according to a press release from the senators’ offices.

The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association was picked over 79 applicants. The project is projected to create 8,050 construction jobs and 350 permanent jobs, according to the Department of Energy.

A project in Douglas County to produce hydrogen from excess electricity from the Wells Dams broke ground in 2021. The hydrogen production was delayed a few times due to supply chain issues, the coronavirus pandemic and permitting but is currently slated for spring or summer of 2024, according to Douglas County Public Utility District spokesperson Meaghan Vibbert.