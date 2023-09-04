Social media posts appear to show a pair of jet skiers riding close to two orcas near the Purdy Spit on Wednesday.

Pictures and videos posted in a Key Peninsula Facebook group show the jet skis in close proximity to the whales. The pictures appear to show a mother and calf.

Facebook users described the jet ski operators’ behavior as “harassing the whales.”

One resident posted that the jet skis were “running over the top of their path of travel and blocking them from going under the bridge.”

Another posted about seeing the incident while sitting in traffic and being concerned.

One post suggested that the jet skis were as close as 2 feet from the whales at one point.

Sound Watch, Whale Wise, the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife Enforcement, and Cascadia Research said they hadn’t received reports of the incident or the whale sighting.

Washington state law says boaters and paddlers must: “Stay at least 300 yards from southern resident killer whales and at least 400 yards out of the path behind or in front of the whales.”

Boaters and paddlers should slow down to 7 knots within a half-mile of whales, according to state law.

If you witness someone violating these rules, you can report the behavior at bewhalewise.org or by calling 1-800-853-1964.