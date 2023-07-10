Remember “The Blob” — a marine heat wave the size of continental Canada that parked itself off the West Coast and cooked coastal waters, killing thousands of animals?

New research from the University of Washington suggests as marine heat waves have become increasingly common and more intense, so have massive seabird die-offs, and the heat has the potential to threaten “even the most robust populations.”

Researchers amassed citizen science surveys of bird carcasses that washed up on beaches from central California to Alaska over the past roughly three decades. The study revealed that massive die-offs, where death tolls may have exceeded 250,000 birds, occurred just once a decade, but from 2014 to 2019, five events met this threshold.

El Niño arriving in the Pacific, and a marine heat wave gripping the North Atlantic, will only compound warming driven by the combustion of fossil fuels. The research illuminates a bleak future for marine ecosystems under existing conditions.

A 2018 study led by Julia Parrish, professor in the School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences at the UW, found The Blob killed thousands of Cassin’s auklets, small gray seabirds which starved to death.

The Blob started turning up the heat in 2013 and persisted in 2014. It kept right on growing, creating by 2015 a mass of warm water about the size of Canada along the west coast of North America, with sea surface temperatures 3.5 degrees Celsius above the 1981-2010 norm.

Rather than continue to react to massive die-offs from marine heat waves, said Parrish, the new study was an attempt to pull back and learn more about the patterns in how ecosystems respond to marine heat, and how to preserve seabird populations as marine warming intensifies.

Researchers looked at 90,000 surveys of 106 seabird species on more than 1,000 beaches, collected by four citizen science projects — the UW-based COASST program, spanning northern California to Alaska; BeachCOMBERS and Beach Watch, both in California’s central coast; and the British Columbia Beached Bird Survey in Canada.

The researchers compared the die-off data alongside three focal marine heat waves: an El Niño from 1997 to 1998; The Blob, 2014 to 2016; and a second El Niño starting in 2019.

Die-offs typically manifest during marine heat waves for a variety of reasons: warmer water can proliferate harmful algal blooms, increase the likelihood of disease outbreaks, and limit the amount and health of seabirds’ prey, leading to widespread starvation, according to the study.

Within one to six months of the start of the heat wave, there will be a mass die-off. Another will happen about 10 to 16 months later. Then there will be a lull in beachings for about 16 months, after which, researchers suggest, the affected populations may have recovered to pre-heat-wave population size.

The study shows that these extraordinary die-offs were statistically linked to persistently warmer conditions in the Northeast Pacific in the preceding months. Some fish-eating, deep-diving birds like murres, puffins and endangered marbled murrelets, as well as tubenose birds like albatross and shearwaters, suffered much more than others.

“Some seem to be OK, and these other birds don’t,” Parrish said. “We don’t understand why, but it’s definitely the case. There are definite winners and losers.”

About 30 years ago, Parrish said, when there were heat waves every decade or so, seabird populations could recover. But when the heat hits back-to-back, the populations may not have enough time to recoup.

In Alaska starting in 2015, for example, researchers found that common murres were largely unable to successfully produce chicks, with all colonies failing at least once from 2015 to 2017 and multiyear failures at eight colonies. The populations were hit with an additional die-off in 2018, and reproductive failures continued through 2019.

Given continued global warming, the study’s results point to more frequent large-scale mortality events and the potential for the Northeast Pacific to be able to support fewer seabirds.

A 2016 study found that marine heat waves have increased in frequency since the 1970s.

The ocean captures about a third of the planet’s excess carbon and more than 90% of its excess heat, said Washington state climatologist Nick Bond.

“The seabirds can be real canaries in the coal mine,” Bond said. “They can show just how more intense warming events can have really big consequences for the marine ecosystem.”

The systematic warming of the ocean in association with climate change (due to the combustion of fossil fuels) exacerbates the shorter-term effects of climate patterns such as El Niño, with the result being more severe marine heat waves, Bond said.

“When we’re talking about the oceans, atmosphere, the land, the cryosphere, the ice, and all that sort of thing, oceans have taken up more of that heat than any other component,” Bond said. “So that sounds OK — we don’t live in the ocean — it sounds kind of abstract and kind of academic. But when you see the impacts, like on seabird populations, I think it’s a little more concrete, and hopefully, it will help spur that much more action.”