The White House on Tuesday announced the launch of Heat.gov, a federal website to spread awareness and resources so the public and policymakers can better respond to extreme heat.

The announcement comes just as Seattle enters a heat wave Tuesday.

The website will have heat forecasts from numerous federal agencies, guides to plan and prepare for high temperatures, and opportunities to support public health programs and communities at higher risk of heat exposure.

“President Biden has directed us to respond to the extreme heat gripping the nation. Extreme heat is a silent killer, yet it affects more Americans than any other weather emergency — particularly our nation’s most vulnerable,” Gina McCarthy, White House national climate adviser, said in a news release Tuesday.

“Heat.gov is an exciting new and accessible website designed to help everyone become engaged with their community, their state-level government, and federal partners, to take actions that can reduce the deadly health impacts of extreme heat.”

Heat.gov was created through a collaboration among federal agencies including the National Integrated Heat Health Information System, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Environmental Protection Agency and others.

