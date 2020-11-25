The Justice Department has filed a civil suit against the owners of the Electron Dam for violating the Clean Water Act by polluting the Puyallup River.

The suit was filed against Electron Hydro, LLC, Wednesday at the request of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. District Court for the Western District.

At issue is a spill in the Puyallup River caused when Electron Hydro last July without authorization used old field turf from a nearby dump as an underlayment for a plastic liner placed in a channel. As part of a construction project, the river was diverted into that channel.

The river quickly tore off pieces of the turf, spewing at least 600 square yards into the river, according to the suit. The material consisted of a plastic “grass” yarn and loose granular infill material composed of silica sand and crumb rubber. About six cubic yards set loose in the river, according to the suit.

Hunks of plastic liner and waste field turf material were found all over the Puyallup River, including at least 5,000 feet downstream of the construction site. The crumb rubber rapidly and widely dispersed into the river and has traveled at least 19 miles downstream, according to the suit.

The Puyallup flows to Commencement Bay and Puget Sound.

The state Department of Ecology in its own inspections of the spill, according to the suit, also found Electron Hydro had disturbed more than 4.5 acres than was authorized under its state construction storm water permit, did not stabilize exposed soils and did not provide the required containment for equipment containing fuel to prevent spills.

The Clean Water Act violations continued from July 20, the day the company first placed the turf in the river without a permit, using a crane to do so, until the company removed what turf remained on Oct. 28, according to the suit.

Field turf can break down in the river and potentially discharge toxins and other pollutants in the river.

The department is seeking a fine of $55,800 per day for each violation of the Clean Water Act occurring under various sections. The department also demands in its suit that Electron Hydro remove all remaining fill and pollutants from its spill.

The dam is located in the upper Puyallup watershed and generates power for about 20,000 electricity customers. The river is home to spring chinook and other fish protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The spill first came to light because of a social-media post by an employee of Electron Hydro who was outraged by the placement of the turf in a river he had fished all his life. The company did not notify regulators of the incident on its own.

Investigation of the event is ongoing, and the dam owners face other difficulties connected with the spill.

Puget Sound Energy also recently alerted Electron Hydro it would cancel its power-purchase contract with Election Hydro if it does not bring the dam into regulatory compliance.

Pierce County is taking steps to remove the Electron Dam on the Puyallup River because of environmental harm caused by the dam and its operations.

Officials at Electron Hydro could not immediately be reached for comment.