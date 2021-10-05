BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials on Tuesday approved a long-lasting fire retardant that could significantly aid in fighting increasingly destructive wildfires.

The U.S. Forest Service approved Perimeter Solutions’ fire retardant, intended to be used as a preventive measure that can last for months.

It’s similar to the red-dyed retardant dropped from aircraft, but is clear and lasts much longer.

“The real game-changer here is once you treat it, you can forget it,” said Edward Goldberg, chief executive officer of St. Louis, Missouri-based Perimeter Solutions. “It’s there for the whole year.”

The company said it will primarily be used by industrial customers such as utility companies and railroads, but can also be used at residential and commercial properties.

The product could reduce the number of wildfires, freeing up firefighters, who have been in short supply in recent years.

Goldberg said the product will likely be most effective in the drier climate of the U.S. West, and could be applied in the spring to offer fire protection throughout the wildfire season.

He said traditional retardant is effective until there’s rain, but the new product will remain effective even after a couple inches of rain.