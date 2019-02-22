The National Energy Board acknowledged that the pipeline expansion would be detrimental to the environment, but beneficial to Canadian national interest.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion should be approved by the government of Canada, the country’s National Energy Board recommended today found in a more than 700-page report.

The project will likely harm endangered southern resident killer whales, increase greenhouse gas emissions that worsen the impacts of climate warming, and could cause oil spills that would be damaging to the environment, the board found. However, the more than 700-mile long pipeline should be approved by the government anyway, the board found, because it is in the Canadian national interest.

The environment of the Salish Sea is already degraded and disturbed and detrimental to the southern residents, the board found. The pipeline expansion’s increase in tanker traffic therefore will have significant negative impact on the whales, the board found.

The board imposed 156 conditions, including increased emergency response capacity in the event of a spill. Final approval now is before the government of Canada, which has nationalized the project and has 90 days for its consideration.

Canada wants to build the twin line along the existing TransMountain Pipeline in order to ship bitumen oil to overseas export markets in hopes of gaining higher oil prices.

The pipeline was reconsidered on a remand by the Canadian Federal Court of Appeals after the board’s prior approval was found to be deficient because the board had not adequately considered the effect of the expansion on endangered southern resident killer whales, or consulted sufficiently with First Nations.

The remand consideration by the board included hearings with First Nations leaders that drew hundreds of participants from native nations on both sides of the border. Washington tribes fiercely oppose the expansion because of concern for protection for their treaty-protected fishing rights, and the survival of the endangered orca whales that frequent Puget Sound, regarded as a family member in tribal cultures.

Southern resident killer whales face a seven-fold expansion in oil tanker traffic if the project is built.

Vessel noise is one of the main threats to the southern residents because it masks the sounds they need to hear to effectively hunt for salmon. The southern residents’ critical habitat lies entirely within the waters transected by oil tankers servicing the pipeline.