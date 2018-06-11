A tie 4-4 vote by the high court upholds a lower-court decision ordering barriers to salmon migration be removed, ending a bitter decades-old controversy.

The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving in place a lower court order that forces Washington state to restore salmon habitat by removing barriers that block fish migration.

The justices split 4-4 Monday in the long-running dispute that pitted the state against Indian tribes and the federal government.

The tie means that a lower-court ruling in favor of the tribes will stand. Justice Anthony Kennedy stepped aside from the case because he participated in an earlier stage of it when he served on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The judgment is affirmed by an equally divided court,” said the brief statement released by the Supreme Court.

At issue is whether Washington state must fix or replace hundreds of culverts. Those are large pipes that allow streams to pass beneath roads but can block migrating salmon if they become clogged or if they’re too steep to navigate.

“It is a fantastic day for the tribes and the fish. It is a fantastic day for anyone in Washington who cares about these resources,” said John Sledd, a Seattle-based counsel for the tribes.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who had challenged the 9th Circuit ruling, said the Supreme Court ruling marks the end of the case, which had gone on for nearly 20 years.

Ferguson said that the federal government provided faulty designs for culverts but that the Washington taxpayers will be footing the entire bill for the culvert replacements.

“The Legislature has a big responsibility in front of it to ensure that the state meets its obligation under the court’s ruling,” Ferguson said.

The case initially was filed by 21 Washington tribes with treaty-protected fishing rights in 2001. At issue is the state’s obligation to repair road culverts that block salmon from their spawning habitat.

Culverts that are too small, or pitched too high above the stream bed, or in other ways are unsuitable for fish passage destroy miles of habitat above the culvert. That depletes fish runs that tribes rely on and are entitled to by treaties.

In signing treaties with the U.S. government that in the 1850s ceded millions of acres of tribal lands for non-Indian settlement, tribes reserved their right to fish at their usual and accustomed places. That right to fish was affirmed in 1974 by U.S. District Court Judge for the Western District George Boldt. That decision, later upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, also divided the catch between tribal and nontribal fishers and established tribes as co-managers of salmon with the state of Washington.

The culvert case is an extension of that decision, in which tribes have argued that their reserved treaty right is meaningless if habitat that sustains fish runs is allowed to degrade until there are no fish to catch. Courts have agreed.

Sledd said that since the 9th Circuit decision, state funding of culvert replacements has picked up but still not fast enough to comply with the federal injunction.

Sledd said that funding hopefully will improve in the aftermath of this ruling.

“This is sure what people hope. An awful lot of time and energy has been spent arguing over this.

He said the tribes want what the treaties promised: Fish in the stream. King County Executive Dow Constantine said the high court’s decision provides “the final word on a decades-long argument. Now, it is time to set aside acrimony and disagreement, and get to work reducing barriers to fish passage.”

Material from The Associated Press is contained in this report.