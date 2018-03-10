Thousands turned out Saturday in Vancouver, B.C., for a march and demonstration against Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Burnaby.

BURNABY, B.C. — By the thousands, demonstrators marched and rallied in metro Vancouver on Saturday to oppose Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline-expansion project.

Led by indigenous nations and spiritual leaders from across Canada, and joined by supporters from Washington state, the march spilled through the streets of Burnaby, in a river of humanity singing, drumming, and demonstrating against a pipeline that would nearly triple the volume of diluted bitumen oil hauled from Alberta’s tar sands to the Pacific Coast for export.

“I will put my life on the line, I will do whatever it takes to stop this,” said Cedar George-Parker, of Tulalip and Tsleil-Waututh, one of several British Columbia First Nations that called for the march. Like many others, George-Parker said he opposes the pipeline because of the risk of oil spills as tanker traffic increases sevenfold to carry oil for the expansion.

To protect the climate from further fossil-fuel development, and protect endangered and threatened salmon and orca whales from oil spills, and defend the rights of indigenous people who oppose the project, the battle lines are drawn, opponents said.

“We are standing up against this, the tide is turning, we are winning. And we are winning with love,” George-Parker said. “Look at the thousands of people here, from every race. This is not just an Indian thing — everyone is here.”

Marchers wound through the streets of Burnaby to a soccer field in the shadow of a tank farm where Kinder Morgan is cutting trees to prepare for boring a tunnel through Burnaby Mountain for the new pipeline.

Expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline by the Canadian division of Texas-based Kinder Morgan would dramatically increase the number of oil tankers traveling the shared waters between Canada and Washington state. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved the project in late 2016, saying it was in Canada’s best interest.

Kinder Morgan says it is moving ahead with preparatory work at two terminals in Burnaby but still needs many local permits and federal approvals to start construction.

The project has drawn legal challenges and opposition from environmental groups and Native American tribes as well as from municipalities such as Vancouver and Burnaby. It’s sparked a dispute between the provinces of Alberta, which has the world’s third largest oil reserves, and British Columbia.

Kinder Morgan says expansion of the pipeline, which has operated since 1953, can be operated safely, will provide jobs, and is vital to shippers eager to reach what they hope will be lucrative export markets.

If this movement has totem animals, they are orca whales and the salmon that are their food: Pipeline opponents Saturday waved models of salmon on sticks, held aloft giant inflatable killer whales, and waved several pods worth of orca fins in the massive crowd.

As First Nations leaders spoke from a podium at a rally thundering with drums, work continued in a cedar grove just up a path, in the woods. There, workers built Place to Watch From: a red cedar structure where pipeline opponents intend to encamp to hold ceremonies and thwart the pipeline.

No arrests were reported Saturday.

“We did this centuries ago, to protect our people,” said Will George of Tsleil-Waututh, who said he and other pipeline opponents would continuously occupy the Watch House for good, until the pipeline is stopped.

The Watch House is being built, and Saturday’s march remained outside of a 50-meter exclusion zone won by Kinder Morgan in court Friday from its property on Burnaby Mountain. The zone is intended to keep demonstrators out of the work zone, where trees are being cut to prepare for boring a tunnel through Burnaby Mountain for the new pipeline.

The Watch House is being erected right over the existing pipeline that the new one is planned to twin. And its foundation was built on cement piers, sturdy, strong, and lasting.

“I invite people to come stand with us,” George said. “It is time to warrior-up.”

The pipeline expansion has been approved by the federal government of Canada but is stalled in the courts, with work underway only in Burnaby and much of the final route still to be determined.