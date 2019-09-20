This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 250 news outlets to strengthen coverage of the climate story.

It’s “not an ideal” time for Lilah Amon-Lucas, a Youth Climate Strike leader in Seattle, to skip school.

The 14-year-old began ninth grade at Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences just two weeks ago.

“I’m missing science and dance and math and history,” she said. “Those are all core classes, these are important classes, these are classes I like.”

But the world’s leaders just aren’t listening, she said.

“This is the best way as a young person and a not-yet voter to make my voice heard.”

Amon-Lucas is one of thousands of students across the globe who will demonstrate Friday — alongside many supportive adults — to call attention to the global climate crisis. Those in Seattle plan to gather at 9 a.m. at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill, then march at noon to Westlake Park and Seattle City Hall. A similar protest is planned on the Eastside, starting at 1:30 p.m. at Houghton Beach Park in Kirkland.

Amon-Lucas, who is on the swim team, enjoys reading and is passionate about social justice issues, was inspired to organize by climate strikers last March.

Advertising

The brunt of climate change’s impacts will fall on her generation, she said. It’s hard to plan for her future with so much uncertainty ahead. Climate change could shorten her life expectancy, she added.

“It’s threatening all the young people’s lives so seriously, and it’s going to have such drastic results on our lives in the future,” Amon-Lucas said.

She said she hopes the march will draw other teens into the movement.

“What we really want to do is reach teenagers who know that global warming is a problem, or that it’s alarming or that things aren’t going so great, but don’t quite understand the urgency or emergency that it is,” Amon-Lucas said.

“Also, we want to let lawmakers both locally and nationally know: The youth are watching, we’re soon to be voters, we really care about global warming.”

Editor’s note: Come back to this page for coverage of the climate protests throughout the day on Friday.