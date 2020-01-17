The Trump administration won a ruling blocking a group of teenagers from taking the U.S. government to trial for allegedly failing for decades to properly address climate change.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco in a split decision on Friday agreed with the government that climate policy is the purview of Congress and the president, not judges. Attorneys for the 21 youths may still ask the U.S. Supreme Court to let the trial go ahead in Eugene, Oregon.

“The panel held that it was beyond the power of an Article III court to order, design, supervise, or implement the plaintiffs’ requested remedial plan where any effective plan would necessarily require a host of complex policy decisions entrusted to the wisdom and discretion of the executive and legislative branches,” the majority said.

“The panel reluctantly concluded that the plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large.”

The novel litigation filed in 2015 during the Obama administration had survived longer than most experts expected. Arguing that the government hasn’t done enough to protect future generations from global warming, the group of teens alleges they’ve been deprived of their constitutional right to a livable climate.

After both the Obama and Trump administrations failed to thwart the case, the U.S. Supreme Court in November said the Justice Department could again ask the Ninth Circuit appeals court to block the trial. The Supreme Court in July rejected a similar request to halt the lawsuit as premature but hinted at skepticism, saying the breadth of the youths’ claim was “striking.”

The case isn’t about whether climate change is real, but whether the government should have taken stronger action to curb its impact. The teens argue the U.S. Constitution confers a right to a climate capable of sustaining human life. The government calls that “a previously unimagined constitutional right.”

The appeal is In re: USA v. USDC-ORE, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (San Francisco). The lower-court case is Juliana v. U.S.A., 15-cv-01517, U.S. District Court, District of Oregon (Eugene).

