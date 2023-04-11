The Hylebos Waterway is back open for recreational and commercial vessels — as long as they get permission — after a dayslong fire aboard the Kodiak Enterprise fishing vessel closed the waterway.

Firefighters were still dousing the hull with water Tuesday afternoon. The fire decreased in size Tuesday, according to a news release, and firefighters accessed interior spaces to overhaul “hot spot” areas.

The fishing vessel caught fire early Saturday while moored at Trident Seafoods in the Hylebos Waterway. Residents of northeast Tacoma, Browns Point and Dash Point were asked to shelter in place on Sunday because of the smoke. The shelter-in-place order was lifted Monday morning.

The Tacoma Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Environmental Protection Agency, the state Department of Ecology and other agencies responded to the fire. Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

As a precautionary measure, the EPA has been monitoring air quality. Results Tuesday afternoon did not show particulates above normal levels, and Freon was not detected on site or in surrounding areas.

There is no longer Freon in the tanks aboard the vessel, the news release said on Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, authorities said the fire reached about 100 feet from the vessel’s Freon tanks. The heat from the fire can build pressure on the tanks, which have heat-activated valves that will release Freon to prevent an explosion.

While Freon can be toxic if inhaled in large quantities or in a confined space, the release of the gas refrigerant into the atmosphere was not expected to pose any health and safety risks to the public.

On Tuesday, divers confirmed that the vessel remains intact below the waterline.

The ship has been surrounded by three layers of containment boom as a precaution, and minimal sheening was reported early Tuesday. The sheen was within the boom and too thin to recover, the news release said. Responders and equipment are staged and ready to respond if pollution is observed in the waterway, according to the news release.

Recreational vessels may request permission to transit the waterway via radio on VHF channel 21A or via phone at 206-217-6002. Commercial traffic should reach out on VHF channel 14.