As temperatures warm up and people start turning to Washington’s lakes and rivers for sunny recreation, officials are reminding the public to watch out for potentially toxic algae blooms before making a splash.

Algae are a natural part of a lake’s ecosystem, feeding fish and insects at the bottom of the food chain, said Rachael Gravon, a King County limnologist who studies algae and phytoplankton in lakes. However, when temperatures warm up in the summer and early fall, algae starts growing and photosynthesizing more.

Related How to stay safe on the water as WA heat wave approaches

It’s effectively impossible to identify when an toxic algae bloom may occur, she said, with factors like temperature, water flow, rainfall and the lake’s sediment all playing a role.

Besides sun, the composition of the lake’s sediment or runoff from human pollution can bring excess nutrients to algae — triggering a bloom. To make matters more confusing, even if the algae is a species that produces toxins, it’s not always toxic when it’s blooming, she said.

The only way to determine whether an algae bloom is toxic is for the water to be tested in a lab. If you see signs of an algae bloom, it’s best for you and your pets to stay out of the water and look for warning or closure signs, the Washington Department of Ecology advises.

Advertising

In King County, routine testing for both toxic algae and bacteria occurs at swim beaches between June and September. Signage and social media posts should indicate when a beach is closed.

How to spot algae bloom

Blooms look different based on species. While they can be short-lived, they can occur through the fall and the toxicity can vary day-to-day.

Generally they look like a paint spill, slimy scum, foam or growing clumps on the water. Colors vary from blue-green and reddish-brown to “pea soup green,” according to Ecology.

If you have skin rashes after being in the water, or sudden unexplained sickness, you may have been exposed to harmful algae bloom.

What to do if you spot algae bloom

While some popular swim beaches are monitored weekly during peak swim season, public health officials also rely on volunteers throughout the region to keep an eye on their local bodies of water. If you see an algae bloom, King County has a program where people can request a free sampling kit.

The Washington’s freshwater algae program has a gallery of algae blooms and “scums” for people to consult.

Advertising

The number of samples submitted to the state has risen in recent years.

While increased detections of toxic blooms have followed, it’s hard to know whether that is due to increased awareness, population growth or rising temperatures and climate change, Gravon said. Many samples are from lakes where there’s no regular monitoring, meaning there is no consistent reliable data, she said. Generally, algae and other plants grow better in warmer temperatures.

What happens after a toxic bloom?

Public health officials will typically close the beach and post signs advising people to stay out of the water. You can also check King County’s social media or website to see whether a specific beach is open or closed. The state’s website, nwtoxicalgae.org, is another resource.

Water will be tested regularly until the samples show levels below state guidelines for two weeks. During that time, the algae usually dies off and the toxins clear.

But what about Green Lake?

Despite the name, Green Lake is safe to swim in and routinely tested for bacteria and toxic algae during summer months.

The lake’s urban setting and its relatively shallow water do mean it is exposed to more human activities, and it suffers from a bad reputation, Gravon said.

“I’m personally an open water swimmer and I swim in Green Lake all the time,” she said.

While the lake was less clean before, starting in the 2000s it was treated with nontoxic alum, a substance that reduces the phosphorous that can promote algae growth.