The struggling southern resident orcas, if nothing changes, may be plummeting toward extinction.

In a paper published Monday in Nature Ecology & Evolution, researchers found that the southern residents were the most inbred among orcas studied, and it’s affecting their survival rates. The research supported a smaller scale study in 2018 that showed two orcas, J1 and L41, were the fathers of more than half the other sampled orcas born since 1990.

“If conditions stay the same as they are now and everything just projects forward,” said Mike Ford, a senior scientist in the conservation biology division at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Northwest Fisheries Science Center, “the prediction is they’re going to decline down to very low numbers and eventually to zero over the course of 100, 100-plus years.”

Researchers took a look at the genomes — a complete set of genes — of about 150 orcas who inhabit the North Pacific Ocean, predominantly southern residents.

The research was led by three questions, said Ford, an author on both the 2018 and 2023 papers.

Researchers found that yes, southern residents are, on average, more inbred than other orca populations of the North Pacific. That also means they have a lower probability of survival from year to year, and females have a lower chance of making it to their peak reproductive years.

They simulated the same population without inbreeding, and in that scenario, the population was predicted to increase.

“It’s always helpful to know more about the population that we’re trying to conserve,” Ford said. “On the other hand, I think we basically have found one more issue that the population faces, and maybe an issue that’s not terribly easy to address.”

Three populations of orcas visit the Salish Sea: the salmon-eating endangered southern resident killer whales; the recovering northern resident killer whales; and transient, or Bigg’s killer whales, who feed on seals and sea lions.

The transients were among the most genetically diverse of the populations studied, while the southern residents had the least genetic diversity and least evidence of reproductive success.

Research is underway to evaluate the genetic makeup of the northern residents and develop a more apples-to-apples understanding of how inbreeding on its own is affecting the southern residents, said Scott Toews, a biologist at Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

If researchers were to find similar levels of inbreeding and its effects in the northern resident population, but nonetheless the population has been increasing steadily, this might suggest that inbreeding can be overcome with better environmental conditions, Ford said. On the other hand, if the northern residents have low levels of inbreeding, this would reinforce the hypothesis that inbreeding is a really big problem that may be challenging to overcome through environmental changes.

For the southern residents, modeling included in the study suggests inbreeding may have affected annual survival probability by about 3% for females and almost 5% for males. But these are likely underestimates of the effects of inbreeding because researchers didn’t collect data from the orcas’ earliest life stages, when inbreeding depression is often the strongest.

“If you look at the situation across the North Pacific with killer whales, it’s sort of a conservation success story,” said Marty Kardos, the paper’s lead author. “A lot of these populations have tripled in size since protections were put in place in the 1970s.”

“The southern residents are one of the few outliers in that respect,” said Kardos, a research geneticist for the Conservation Biology Division of NOAA’s Northwest Fisheries Science Center. “They haven’t done as well. It’s clear that what’s been done so far hasn’t hasn’t resulted in the population expanding to the degree that we’d like it to. And the way this study fits in is it helps to provide an explanation for that.”

How did they get here?

The results of the expansive genetic analysis of the orcas who frequent Washington’s Salish Sea are a reminder of how humans have thrown the orcas’ lives out of whack.

“A combination of natural and anthropogenic extrinsic factors probably led to the small population size, elevated inbreeding and low fitness of the SRKW compared to other North Pacific populations,” the paper tells us.

For thousands of years, Coast Salish people, people indigenous to the region, have held orcas in high esteem — as equals, or respected family members who live under the sea. But to non-Indian newcomers to the region, orcas were widely regarded as a vermin species and vicious killer to be at best avoided, and whenever possible, exterminated.

By 1976 some 270 orcas were captured — many multiple times — in the Salish Sea, the transboundary waters between the U.S. and Canada, historian Jason Colby at the University of Victoria told The Seattle Times in 2018. At least 12 of those orcas died during capture, and more than 50 were kept for captive display. All are dead by now but one.

Tokitae, a member of the L pod of southern residents, was taken from her family in Penn Cove and sold to the Miami Seaquarium more than 50 years ago. Activists, a former governor and a team from Lummi Nation have been working over the years to free Tokitae, also called Lolita, to her home waters, but her future remains unclear as she waits in the same aquarium she was whisked off to half a century ago.

The average lifespan for a female orca is about 50 years, with some living 80 to 100 years, according to the Center for Whale Research.

As other North Pacific orca populations have recovered — the northern resident population has steadily grown to more than 300 orcas, and there are more than 700 Alaska residents — there are only 73 southern resident orcas left.

Northern and Alaskan residents have access to a wider variety of fish runs and cleaner, quieter water.

They also get the first crack at fish of Washington origin. Many of the chinook born in Washington rivers head north to British Columbia and the Gulf of Alaska, where they are caught by fishermen and orcas before the southern residents ever get a chance at them.

For the southern residents, two-thirds of pregnancies end in loss because of a lack of food. They struggle to find adequate food as Chinook face human-made barriers, pollutants and hungry seals and sea lions, and the orcas face distracting boat noise as they try to track down the few fish they have to pick from.

The new study reinforces the need to invest in conservation efforts that will help ease the burden on southern residents’ survival.

In some terrestrial species, biologists could move animals to different populations to reduce inbreeding. But if biologists were to attempt to encourage interbreeding between the northern and southern residents, for example, the animals would likely just return to their families, Ford said.

Breeding between the two populations has never been observed, Ford said, but genetic data suggests it might have happened historically.

Inbreeding is just one factor affecting the population, Ford said. But it’s still unclear if addressing other issues would save the orcas.

“You could do things to try to alleviate environmental threats, and I think that will be helpful,” Ford said. “But I don’t think that we can know for sure that it will be sufficient to recover the population.”

A measure in Olympia could provide a greater buffer for the southern residents, increasing the distance recreational boaters must maintain from the orcas from 400 yards to 1,000 yards.

This story includes material from The Seattle Times archives.