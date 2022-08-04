Aug. 4 — A cabin and three outbuildings were destroyed in the Vantage Highway fire early Wednesday, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

The lost structure was an unoccupied cabin in the northeastern part of the fire, said Grace DeBusschere, a spokesperson for the emergency response team. She didn’t know the type of outbuildings.

The fire on Wednesday morning remained at 10,500 acres with about 18% of the fire contained. DeBusschere said the fire perimeter had grown again to 26,500 acres, but large swaths of that were not burned, leaving the total fire size unclear Wednesday evening.

The fire’s containment had increased to 25%, she said.

The fire was primarily located north of the Vantage Highway, which remained closed between Park Creek Road and Recreation Drive. The fire briefly crossed south of the Vantage Highway Tuesday, but fire crews responded quickly and are increasing patrols, DeBusschere said.

Fire crews were working to halt the fire’s spread farther north with the help of about 200 firefighters and several aircraft, DeBusschere said.

“The tactics for firefighters on the ground right now are mostly direct,” she said. “Resources are staying pretty close to the fire’s edge to try and curb its northward spread.”

Weather conditions were expected to remain hot, dry and breezy through 9 p.m. Wednesday throughout Eastern and Central Washington, with cooler temperatures expected Thursday.

“Today will really determine if our current plan is really working,” DeBusschere said.