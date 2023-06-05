The Puget Sound area will this week see some of the lowest tides of the year.

Sea level in Seattle on Monday and Tuesday is expected to sink nearly 4 feet below the typical low tide, exposing a world of tidelands teeming with sea life.

Tides are forecast to be out to -3.7 feet at 12:26 p.m. Monday and 1:13 p.m. Tuesday. Then -3.2 feet at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday and -2.4 feet at 2:55 p.m. Thursday.

Only two other days this year, July 3 and 4, will see lower tides at -3.8 and -4 feet.

The state ferry system is restricting some routes this week because of the low tides. The Washington State Department of Transportation has warned of times when vehicles with a ground clearance of less than 14 inches should not travel to or from the north end of Vashon or Point Defiance through Thursday or to or from Mukilteo or Clinton through Wednesday.

On Monday, the 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. sailings from Port Townsend and the 8:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. sailings from Coupeville are canceled due to tidal currents. The alternate routes are Edmond/Kingston and/or Mukilteo/Clinton, WSDOT said. More information on tidal cancellations this summer is available at st.news/tidalcancellations

For those on land, the temporarily retreating shoreline presents an opportunity to learn about sea life and ecosystems found at the beach. Naturalists from the Seattle Aquarium will be at several Puget Sound beaches through Wednesday, ready to help people explore the living wonders on our shorelines.

Naturalists will be at several beaches in Seattle — including Golden Gardens Park and Carkeek Park — as well as a handful outside Seattle. They will be wearing blue hats and Seattle Aquarium vests.

It's Beach Naturalist season!



Throughout the summer, our beach naturalists will appear at 11 different beaches across the region eager to share their knowledge and help you explore during low tide!



See all dates & locations below. We'll see you there! 👇https://t.co/P51WTQNzCw pic.twitter.com/D2BL2wIScX — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) June 2, 2023

A full list of locations where naturalists will be available for four-hour windows, as well as times when the tides will be at their lowest, can be found at seattleaquarium.org.

Here’s what to know if you venture into the intertidal zone:

Tread lightly and leave no trace. Low tides are the most stressful time for animals on the beach. Be careful not to walk on eel grass — which juvenile salmon use to hide — and know that turning over a rock could mean ruining a shore crab’s lifelong home.

Leave the bucket and pails behind. Critters become accustomed to their homes and cold temperatures. An animal carried around in a bucket may become too warm and will have to find a new home when returned to the ocean.

Touch wildlife gently. If you do want to touch something, make sure that your finger is wet to protect the wildlife.

Be curious. With low tides, more of the intertidal zone will be exposed than at other times of the year. The Seattle Aquarium has an online guide to identify plants and animals.

Wear a good pair of shoes. They should be able to get wet and ideally have some grip.

Can’t make it? Don’t worry. There are another set of similarly low low-tide days in early July. Naturalists are also scheduled to be out on the beaches in August.

Seattle Times staff reporter Amanda Zhou contributed to this report.