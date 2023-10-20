Dozens of stoplight-red sockeye are making a mad dash up the Cedar River in the last leg of their journey.

Here, females will turn on their side, using their back fin to bat bigger gravel out of the way to make little nests for their eggs, called redds. Males, with big humps on their backs and jagged teeth, will jockey for their turn to fertilize them. Soon after, they will die.

These natural sockeye were born and grew up in this freshwater highway, heading for saltwater as year-old smolt, not much bigger than a pen cap.

After three years in the ocean, these high-seas migrators return from as far as the Bering Sea and head back to this complicated river system they call home. After braving the Ballard Locks, half of them won’t survive the heat and disease of Lake Washington.

More than 1,500 others were scooped up this year and trucked around the lethal lake to their final destination in a pilot program led by the Muckleshoot Tribe. While as many as 60% of the naturally spawning fish die before they get their chance to lay eggs, only about 2% of the trucked fish have died before spawning in the river.

The Cedar River’s storied natural sockeye run may have been as large as 600,000 historically. Today, fewer than 10,000 of the fish make it back into the river, but Muckleshoot’s program offers hope for getting the run back to sustainable levels.

Advertising

“In the meantime, to make sure we can keep this one alive and get it out of extinction mode, this is kind of what the pathway is right now,” said Mike Mahovlich of the Muckleshoot Tribe’s fisheries department.

“But those ones are the survivors that you’re seeing spawn naturally in there, that have got through the disease, and they’re carrying on the next generation,” he said. “It’s an uphill battle for the natural spawners right now. A big uphill battle.”

The Seattle Aquarium is offering guided salmon viewing on the Cedar River every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month. The viewings are led by trained naturalists. More information is available at seattleaquarium.org/salmon-journey.