Thick smoke from wildfires raging in British Columbia, Canada, and in the eastern portion of the state is expected to spread into western Washington starting Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued an Air Quality Alert for Western Washington, as wildfire smoke returns to the Puget Sound.

Thick smoke from wildfires raging in British Columbia, Canada, and in the eastern portion of the state started to spread into Western Washington on Sunday. The advisory runs through 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

High winds and low humidity may contribute to igniting wildfires to start the week, the weather service said on its website.

The Environmental Protection Agency has advised that everyone, and particularly people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children, should avoid “prolonged or heavy exertion” and outdoor activities. The agency forecasts its air-quality index, which measures levels of the most harmful particulate matter in the air, to reach 151 in the Seattle area on Monday, well into the unhealthy category by federal standards. The index posted a reading of 76, or “acceptable” as of 2 p.m.

People who are sensitive to poor air quality may experience symptoms of itchy, irritated eyes, sore throats and coughs.

In Washington state this year, 13 large wildfires have burned more than 211 square miles. In Seattle last week, air quality was worse than some of the world’s most polluted cities.

2018 marks one of the hottest and driest summers on record for the Puget Sound area. Researchers predict the region will experience more smoky weeks in coming years.