A small wildfire ignited about 11 a.m. Monday just east of the Vantage Bridge, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The fire, which was caused by a vehicle collision, reached about a third of an acre before it was extinguished. No structures were in the area and there were no injuries.

Two wildfires are burning in the Yakima River canyon between Yakima and Ellensburg, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The Roza Slope fire, estimated at 200 acres, started at 12:11 p.m. about 8 miles north of Selah, according to the Department of Natural Resources. About 10 minutes later, the South Slope fire was discovered a couple of miles south. It was estimated at 100 acres Tuesday but by Wednesday had grown to 400 acres. Both fires were uncontained Wednesday.

The 30-fire Cowlitz Complex in Gifford Pinchot National Forest between Mount Rainier and the Columbia River was 21% contained Wednesday at 672 acres, according to the National Forest Service. A little rain fell on the complex Tuesday, but not enough to make a significant difference. A total of 281 people were working on the fires. Costs were estimated at $10 million.

These fires were also burning, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center. Their status on Wednesday:

Low Divide: This fire in the Olympic National Forest was discovered Sept. 1 and was at 60 acres. It was uncontained and costs were estimated at $125,000. The cause was determined to be natural.

Martin Lake: This fire in the Olympic National Forest was discovered Sept. 1 and was at 30 acres. It was uncontained and costs were estimated at $50,000.

Eagle Point: Discovered Aug. 29 about 12 miles south of Port Angeles, this fire remained at 85 acres. It was uncontained and costs were estimated at $100,000.

Oregon Road: This fire, discovered Aug. 18 about 31 miles north of Spokane, was 99% contained at 10,817 acres. Costs are estimated at $14.2 million.

Salmo Basin: This fire, on the Canadian border 55 miles north of Newport, stood at 75 acres. The blaze was discovered July 30. Containment information was not available. Costs were estimated at $500,000.

Blue Lake: This blaze about 53 miles west of Omak was 80% contained at 1,075 acres. Costs were estimated at $5 million. It was discovered July 29.

Yellepit: This fire, discovered Sept. 1 about 14 miles southeast of Kennewick on the Columbia River, has burned 1,582 acres. It was 100% contained and costs were estimated at $100,000.

Sourdough: Burning in the Ross Lake National Recreation Area in the North Cascades since July 29, it was 30% contained at 6,234 acres. Costs were estimated at $24 million.

Lake Whatcom: Discovered Aug. 28 about 9 miles southeast of Bellingham, this fire was 100% contained at 40 acres. Costs were estimated at $850,000.

Kindy Creek: Discovered Aug. 18 in the mountains above Lake Chelan about 75 miles northwest of Wenatchee, this blaze was at 197 acres. It was uncontained and costs were estimated at $90,000.

Airplane Lake: This blaze about 53 miles northwest of Wenatchee remained at 5,160 acres and costs are estimated at $500,000. It is reported as uncontained and no cause has been identified. It was discovered July 7.

Diamond Mountain: This fire about 25 miles south of Port Angeles was discovered Sept. 1 and was uncontained at 20 acres. The cause was determined to be natural.

Chocolate Creek: This blaze about 58 miles northwest of Wenatchee was uncontained at 15 acres. Costs were estimated at $90,000.

Gray: Discovered Aug. 18 about 17 miles west of Spokane, it was 99% contained at 10,085 acres. The fire was determined to be caused by human activity and costs were estimated at $10.4 million.

Toothaker: 300 acres burned about 8 miles southeast of Kennewick. The fire was discovered Aug. 17. It was 100% contained with costs estimated at $350,000.

Consalus Incident: Around 475 acres burned near the Idaho border east of the Little Oreille National Wildlife Refuge. The fire has cost about $12 million and was 100% contained. Authorities report that the cause of the fire was natural.

Several other fires are reported throughout the state but have burned less than 10 acres and are not included in this report. The majority are less than 1 acre.