A brief, short tremor shook homes Sunday night in the Puget Sound region, including in the Seattle area.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network recorded a 4.5 magnitude earthquake at 7:21 p.m., south of Port Townsend in Scow Bay, between Indian and Marrowstone islands. The depth was about 35 miles.

There is no tsunami risk, according to the National Weather Service.

The U.S. Geological Society classifies the earthquake’s intensity as “light shaking” that was felt around Puget Sound. It was lightly felt in Victoria, Canada, according to Earthquakes Canada, and as far south as Kent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.