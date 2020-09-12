Washington’s wildfires are slowing, but a blanket of smoke is expected to remain over the Seattle area until early next week, when forecasters say cleansing rain and winds should help clear the air.

With smoke drifting eastward from the Puget Sound area, air quality across virtually the whole state was considered “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” Saturday, according to the state Department of Ecology.

Officials urged people to remain inside, and not to expect to find a secret refuge from the ashy haze spawned by wildfires that have raged this week across California, Oregon and Washington, claiming homes and lives, including a 1-year-old from Renton.

“There are no pockets of clean air to retreat to this weekend. Your favorite campground or hiking trail isn’t going to be magically shielded from smoke, no matter what the elevation,” wrote Ranil Dhammapala, of the state Department of Ecology, on the department’s smoke information blog.

Gradual clearing is expected to start on the coast on Sunday, moving west to east, according to the Department of Ecology and the National Weather Service.

“Our overall weather system pattern is not expected to change too much for the next 24 hours. As we get into later Sunday and certainly into Monday, we’ll have a stronger weather system that will give us stronger winds, and that should start to improve things,” said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Rain is expected in the coastal areas Monday, moving toward the Seattle area, likely Monday night into Tuesday, Cullen said. “That would be welcome news,” he said.

As of Saturday morning, there were 27 large fires reported in Washington and Oregon, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC).

The growth of large fires on the west side of the Cascades has slowed due to dense smoke keeping temperatures down, as well as coastal winds raising humidity. Overall, there was “moderate growth” in large fires across the region, the NWCC reported.

The state’s largest blazes, the adjacent Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires, have together burned 407,645 acres in Okanogan and Douglas counties south of Omak. Gov. Jay Inslee was scheduled to tour the fire-damaged area, starting in the town of Bridgeport, on Saturday.

With 290 firefighters involved, crews made “significant progress” on the Cold Springs fire over the past 24 hours, and it was reported 40% contained, according to an NWCC incident update. The fire began last Sunday, fueled by brush and grass, and threatened 110 homes.

On Friday and overnight, containment lines were strengthened and an additional line was built with bulldozers and fire crews. Some nearby areas remained under evacuation warnings, and power companies were working to replace several hundred poles destroyed or damaged by the fire.



The Pearl Hill fire, across the Columbia River to the south, destroyed 17 homes and threatened more than 500 others. It was reported 64% contained on Saturday, with 528 firefighters working on it.

One new, lightning-caused fire was reported Saturday, burning 206 acres, 5 miles east of Enumclaw. The fire was 5% contained, and Highway 410 in the area was closed Saturday due to rolling debris.