A wildfire in Skamania County has reached 315 acres in size, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

As of Sunday night, 0% of the fire was contained. An undetermined number of structures have been lost, and the fire threatens hundreds of more residences, a fish hatchery and vineyards, according to the Washington DNR and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire, which began Sunday morning, has forced residents in Skamania County to evacuate under a Level 3 evacuation notice, which means there is extreme danger in the area and everyone should leave. The notice covers a 2-mile radius around Cook Underhill Road. Those under an evacuation order are being directed to the Skamania County Fairgrounds, where the Red Cross is providing resources. Anyone with evacuation questions should contact the Sheriff’s Office’s nonemergency line at 509-427-9490.

Highway 14 is also closed between mile markers 56-65. Eastbound travelers can detour at Bridge of the Gods to Hood River Bridge. Westbound travelers can detour at Hood River Bridge to Bridge of the Gods, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Power in some locations of Skamania County is shut off, and there is a water boil notice in effect in Underwood due to loss of pressure in the water system caused by the loss of power in the surrounding areas.

Even if residents do not lose water pressure, tap water may still be contaminated and water should be boiled for at least one minute. Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food, according to Skamania County Public Utilities.

Skamania County Public Utilities is also urging residents to ration water for essential use only.

Smoke was highly visible Sunday along the I-84 corridor, as were aircraft working on the fire. People recreating or boating in the Columbia River in this area should use extreme caution and avoid areas with working aircraft.

The fire began near Highway 14 in Underwood, an unincorporated community along the Columbia River. It quickly spread more than 50 acres in an hour, creating a “high” threat potential. A cause has not been determined.

Seattle Times staff reporter Lauren Girgis contributed to this report.