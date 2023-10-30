SKAGIT COUNTY — Parts of the Skagit Valley once comprised a vast, uninterrupted wetland.

A marshy tangle of salt and freshwater served as prime habitat for baby Chinook salmon to bulk up before their journey to the sea. Now, as much as an estimated 88% of the land has been converted to farms, roads and other forms of development.

With it went much of the shady trees and shrubs along the rivers and streams that helped keep water cool and buzzing with insects that baby fish fed on. Nookachamps Creek, the lower Skagit’s largest tributary, sat mostly stagnant one day this September, its sludgy brown water flanked by a cornfield and invasive blackberry bushes.

At times, the water can warm to lethal temperatures.

“I bet people wouldn’t know that this ever was fish habitat,” Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Chair Steve Edwards said, passing miles of farmland as he drove his truck along Bayview Edison Road.

For decades, the Swinomish tribal community has advocated for replanting streamsides within the watershed. It’s the largest watershed draining into the Salish Sea and the last to bolster all five Pacific salmon species that still return here to spawn. Their efforts have been slow to take hold, but new incentives are on the way.

This legislative session, lawmakers budgeted an additional $50 million to roll out a voluntary replanting program for landowners. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is now studying the best waterways to target first. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also awarded the state more than $20 million in grants to help restore areas abutting streams.

But rising water temperatures during the summer months in this agricultural region, 60 miles north of Seattle, are threatening the future of some of the Skagit’s storied runs.

Four tributaries of the Skagit have consistently exceeded 60 degrees, and Nookachamps reached 80 degrees in 2018, according to county data. Water temperatures above 64 degrees stress salmon and exceeding 70 can be deadly.

The state invests millions every year in salmon recovery — from tearing out obsolete dams and culverts to give fish access to their historic habitat, to massive hatchery operations — but hasn’t been able to replant streamside habitats, leaving miles more vulnerable to extreme heat. Climate change is anticipated to make more streams uninhabitable for salmon and steelhead.

The Swinomish tribal community, which has treaty fishing rights to the entirety of the Skagit watershed, has been advocating for more protections.

“Every day we wait, every month we wait, every week, every year, the impacts get larger and larger,” Edwards said. “How do we slow that down? How do we slow the bleeding?”

Struggle toward restoration

These riparian habitats help keep streams cooler, and the woody debris they deposit creates pools that can serve as a refuge for juvenile fish.

“When we talk about us humans, some of the basic necessities are food and shelter, a home to live in and thrive and to raise your kids,” Swinomish Sen. JJ Wilbur said. “And that’s what riparian habitat means to the salmon. It builds a home for these juvenile salmon to grow and thrive.”

These habitats are also the first line of defense in a changing climate, protecting streams from direct sun as temperatures warm and stream flows lessen.

The glaciers that feed the Skagit were reduced by half during the 20th century, and if the current rate of carbon emissions continues, they could be cut in half again by 2050 and gone by 2100, according to a 2020 report by the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe.

Some tributaries of the Skagit have been categorized by the state as temperature-impaired since the late 1990s. In 2008, state officials set a lofty goal: replanting 100% of the Skagit’s struggling creeks by 2020 to rein in high temperatures by 2080.

But little progress has been made.

“The conflict between temperature and riparian restoration is often not based on a fundamental disagreement about the need for clean water, healthy fisheries, or quality habitat,” the state wrote in the 2020 Lower Skagit Tributaries Temperature Implementation Strategy, “but instead centers around who bears the financial or practical burden of restoration as an individual for the purposes of the public good.”

Here and across the U.S., the strategy stated, these restoration efforts often rely on conservation programs, incentives, property acquisition and easements.

The state can issue orders that require riparian planting as part of a plan to improve water quality. But officials lean on grants, loans and technical assistance to encourage landowners to change their behavior in coordination with local organizations.

Meanwhile, some of the Skagit tributaries’ stream temperatures climbed from a few degrees Fahrenheit above Ecology’s water-quality regulations in 2009, to double digits, according to data provided by Swinomish.

Seeing slower-than-necessary progress on the Skagit, the Swinomish joined other tribal nations in advocating for legislation that would have addressed the loss of trees and shrubs along streams.

The 2022 Lorraine Loomis Act, named for a late Swinomish leader, was a nonstarter.

It would’ve made property owners responsible for planting trees and shrubs to cool downstream temperatures alongside protected zones. And it would’ve provided some grants for farmers to replant portions of their lands, which often abut rivers.

Agricultural interests then said they were not consulted in drafting the bill, which was denounced as a farm killer.

This year, Ron Allen, chair of the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe and Rosella Mosby, president of the Washington Farm Bureau, hammered out a new riparian bill. It would have created a voluntary riparian grant program, offering additional funds for property owners to restore the land along streams to its natural state.

While that bill didn’t make it out of the House Capital Budget Committee, lawmakers earmarked $50 million in the budget for riparian areas. The state Conservation Commission and state Salmon Recovery Funding Board are now developing a new voluntary grant program that could provide funding for restoring and permanently protecting some of these areas.

“When working on a contentious issue, it’s important to focus on where there’s common ground rather than where there’s disagreements,” Mosby wrote in an email to The Times. “We discussed what success would look like. We agreed that stewardship was important and respecting the diversity of our state required a regional approach that incentivized collaboration between neighbors.”

The state is also creating a new database with tree heights, rates of tree canopy loss, stream temperature information and solar radiation quantities to help identify and prioritize projects, said Keith Folkerts, senior environmental planner at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

View of restored habitat

Dozens of baby Chinook darted around the soft greenish floor of a tidal inlet along Swinomish Channel. The pronged tips of Douglas firs cast shadows across the water as grasses rustled in the breeze.

The Army Corps of Engineers diked and drained over 900 acres of Skagit tideland in the early 1900s to make way for farming. Today, at the Smokehouse tidelands, agriculture and fish habitat coexist.

Advertising

The Swinomish tribal community bought the property more than two decades ago and later set the farmland back and reopened miles of tidal channels. They planted the banks with more than 50,000 willows, Douglas firs, cedars and native shrubs. The salmon have returned and use the refuge to fatten up, with some protection from predators before heading out into the sea.

“Nobody will ever know that there can be this success unless we do it ourselves and prove to the rest of the world that it can be done,” Chair Edwards said.

Today, the Swinomish tribal community has purchased and restored pieces of land like this across Skagit County. The Skagit River System Cooperative, a consortium between the Swinomish and Sauk-Suiattle, replanted more than 700 acres of streamside habitat in the basin in the past 15 years.

Much of the replanting has been on tribal lands or through partnerships with conservation land owners like the Skagit Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, Seattle City Light, Skagit County and others.

The work has only increased forested streamside cover by about 3%, according to data provided by the cooperative.

“With climate change, it’s harder and harder to plant,” said Brenda Clifton, senior restoration botanist for the cooperative. “Potentially, we’re running out of time.”

A 2022 report prepared for the state Department of Ecology suggests climate change will continue to alter Washington’s rivers, potentially making some watersheds uninhabitable for salmon and steelhead by the end of the century.