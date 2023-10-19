Yes, it’s that time of year again.

No, not the fall equinox. (You missed that already. It was Sept. 22.)

And it’s not the autumnal return of Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte. (That was Aug. 24, as any PSL fan can tell you.)

It’s the date emergency officials across the state wish you remembered: The day of the Great Washington ShakeOut.

Yes, dear Northwest. It is time to stop, drop, cover and hold in preparation for the big one.

An earthquake can strike at any time! Are you prepared? Practice with millions of others this Thursday at 10:19 AM. It's a great time to also practice your tsunami evacuation drill! Register for the Great Washington ShakeOut now at https://t.co/neHobIUMUS #wawx @waEMD pic.twitter.com/mZO0JK64NE — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 18, 2023

Across the state, 1.4 million people have registered so far to participate in the event starting at 10:19 a.m. Thursday.

According to state and federal officials, the actual shaking during an earthquake is rarely why people get hurt — most injuries occur when people try to move more than a short distance. Collapsing walls or falling objects are really the biggest risk.

For people living in a low-lying coastal area, their best choice is to immediately move inland and to higher ground in case a tsunami occurs.

If you are outdoors or driving when the shaking starts, find a clear spot or pull over in an open location, but stay in the car with your seat belt on, and then drop, cover and hold until the shaking passes.

Bonus points if you also make an emergency preparedness kit. (Read more about how to do that here.)

If you’re thinking of skipping the ShakeOut, remember that earlier this month the Puget Sound area received a preview from Mother Nature with a 4.3 magnitude earthquake. Though there were no reports of significant damage, officials urge you to practice so you’re better prepared for the real thing.

And if that doesn’t have you trembling, recall that researchers in a 2005 analysis estimated that a relatively modest magnitude 6.7 quake on the Seattle Fault could kill 1,600 people, destroy nearly 10,000 buildings and cause up to $50 billion in economic losses.

So do your duty Seattle. Shake it out.

Material from The Seattle Times archive was used in this report.