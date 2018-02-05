The settlement, combined with a $440,000 deal last April, means the city will collect $800,000 overall after the destruction of more than 150 trees in a greenbelt.

The city of Seattle will collect $360,000 from another group of West Seattle homeowners accused of having public trees cut down to improve their views.

The settlement announced Monday is the second reached in connection with the destruction of more than an acre of greenbelt above Southwest Admiral Way.

In 2016, City Attorney Pete Holmes brought civil lawsuits seeking $1.6 million in damages and fines against two groups of homeowners for the illegal cutting.

The first group agreed to settle for $440,000 last April, which means the city will collect $800,000 in total for the loss of more than 150 trees, including many big-leaf maples and Scouler’s willows, near the 3200 block of 35th Avenue Southwest.

The city is using the money from the settlements to restore the West Seattle greenbelt and other natural areas. Remediation work already is underway at the site.

“This settlement, and the one before it, demonstrate the city’s commitment to the protection of the public’s green spaces,” Holmes said in a statement.

“In addition to recovering money for the city to restore such spaces, the settlements serve as a deterrent to future cutting and provide notice that the city will seek damages where others harm our natural resources.”

Two nearby but distinct sections of the hillside greenbelt were razed in late 2015 or early 2016, and an investigation determined two groups of homeowners were responsible. The trees were cut carelessly and left lying on the steep slope, which had been designated by the city as an environmentally critical area at risk for landslides.